Image credit: shutterstock.com JEE Main 2022 likely to be conducted twice in April and May

JEE Main 2022: The undergraduate engineering entrance exam- JEE Main 2022 is likely to be conducted in April. NTA will be conducting multiple entrances starting April 2022, which include two JEE (main) for admissions to engineering and architecture programmes, NEET-UG for medical and allied courses, and a common entrance test for admission to central universities, according to a report by news agency PTI. Meanwhile, the JEE Main 2022 website has been launched, the application process will be commenced soon on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Eligibility criteria: The candidates who have passed the class 12/equivalent examination in 2020, 2021, or appearing in 2022 irrespective of their age can appear in JEE (Main) – 2022 examination. There is no age limit for the candidates appearing in JEE Main 2022.

Qualifying Examination

Only those candidates who have passed the Class 12/equivalent examination in 2020, 2021, or those who are appearing in Class 12/equivalent examination in 2022, are eligible to appear in JEE (Main) – 2022

Candidates who passed the Class 12/equivalent examination in 2019 or before as well as those who will appear in such examination in 2023 or later are not eligible to appear in JEE (Main) – 2022.

This year, Joint Entrance Examination (JEE-Main) is likely to be conducted twice in April and May, instead of four. Last year, JEE Main was held in four sessions- February, March, April and August-September. JEE Main exam pattern was also changed to accommodate students who have studied under different school boards that changed the syllabus due to the Covid-induced lockdown.

The questions papers had choices. JEE Main question paper had 30 questions in each subject, divided into two sections. While Section A had 20 questions and Section B had 10 questions, students were required to answer any five of the 10 questions in Section B.

The application process for JEE Main 2022 will be basic and would comprise steps including registration, application, image upload and payment.

JEE Main 2022: How To Apply

Go to the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in Click on the registration link Fill the online application with personal details. Fill the online application with Qualification Details. Upload scanned images of photograph and signature in the prescribed format Pay fee payment through online payment mode.

For more information regarding JEE Main, candidates can visit nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in.