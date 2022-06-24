JEE Main 2022: TMC Leader Urges Assam CM To Postpone Exam In Silchar Amid Floods

In a letter to CM Sarma, the TMC leader has requested him to declare a flood officially in the state.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and Member of Parliament, Sushmita Dev, has urged Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to postpone the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 for aspirants having their exam centres in Silchar amid the devastating flood situation in the state. In a letter to CM Sarma, the TMC leader has requested him to declare a flood officially in Assam.

"Sir Himanta Biswa I hope the government has declared Floods officially. Pls delay all entrance exams in Silchar centres for NEET JEE. PM Modi, CM Assam, Dharmendra Pradhan cancel entrance exams," Sushmita Dev tweeted.

“You are well aware of the unprecedented flooding in the districts of Barak Valley, Assam. The damage to people’s properties is beyond repair. People have suffered huge losses. I am not aware of any official order declaring floods which has become absolutely necessary in the time of crises. It is my humble request that flood or national disaster is declared officially to help people claim financial compensation in one form or the other,” she said.

"I seek your intervention in this regard. Another burning issue is students sitting for JEE Mains from centres in Silchar are facing extreme difficulty in reaching the exam centres. These exam should be deferred," the TMC MP added.

Meanwhile, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has postponed ICAI CA Foundation exam 2022 at Silchar centre. The ICAI CA Foundation exam 2022 was supposed to be held today June 24 and on June 26.