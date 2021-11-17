JEE Main 2022: Tips To Score 100 Percentile

Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main 2022 preparation tips (representational)

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main is a national-level engineering entrance exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). With the competition level increasing every year, aspirants require to know the best preparation tips to crack the exam with flying colors. To start preparing for the exam, candidates should first be clear with the exam pattern and syllabus.

JEE Main 2022 Exam Pattern

JEE Main is a computer-based test.

The exam comprises 60 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and 30 numerical questions, out of which 15 have to be answered.

Questions in the exam are being asked of Class 11 and 12 difficulty level.

JEE Main 2022: Subject-Wise Question Paper Pattern

Subject Number of Questions Marks Mathematics 20 MCQs + 5 out of 10 NQs 100 Physics 20 MCQs + 5 out of 10 NQs 100 Chemistry 20 MCQs + 5 out of 10 NQs 100 Total 90 (75 questions compulsory) 300

JEE Main 2022: Important Tips

Prepare a timetable and follow it religiously

Be thorough with the syllabus

Refer to the good books

Segregate the chapters on the basis of weightage

Give equal attention to each subject

Focus on clearing the concepts

Practice JEE Main 2022 mock test and analyse your performance

Practice previous year JEE Main question papers

Revise whatever you have studied. You can only improve if you revise

Always keep a positive attitude

Don’t study for long hours, take short breaks and pay attention to your health

JEE Main is a highly competitive exam. Candidates should prepare smartly with dedication and determination to achieve the ultimate goal of getting admission to one of the premier engineering institutes.