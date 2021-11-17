JEE Main 2022: Tips To Score 100 Percentile
Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main is a national-level engineering entrance exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). With the competition level increasing every year, aspirants require to know the best preparation tips to crack the exam with flying colors. To start preparing for the exam, candidates should first be clear with the exam pattern and syllabus.
JEE Main 2022 Exam Pattern
JEE Main is a computer-based test.
The exam comprises 60 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and 30 numerical questions, out of which 15 have to be answered.
Questions in the exam are being asked of Class 11 and 12 difficulty level.
JEE Main 2022: Subject-Wise Question Paper Pattern
Subject
Number of Questions
Marks
Mathematics
20 MCQs + 5 out of 10 NQs
100
Physics
20 MCQs + 5 out of 10 NQs
100
Chemistry
20 MCQs + 5 out of 10 NQs
100
Total
90 (75 questions compulsory)
300
JEE Main 2022: Important Tips
Prepare a timetable and follow it religiously
Be thorough with the syllabus
Refer to the good books
Segregate the chapters on the basis of weightage
Give equal attention to each subject
Focus on clearing the concepts
Practice JEE Main 2022 mock test and analyse your performance
Practice previous year JEE Main question papers
Revise whatever you have studied. You can only improve if you revise
Always keep a positive attitude
Don’t study for long hours, take short breaks and pay attention to your health
JEE Main is a highly competitive exam. Candidates should prepare smartly with dedication and determination to achieve the ultimate goal of getting admission to one of the premier engineering institutes.