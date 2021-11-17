JEE Main 2022: Tips To Score 100 Percentile

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main is a national-level engineering entrance exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Education | Written By Ruchika Chauhan | Updated: Nov 17, 2021 1:02 pm IST | Source: Careers360

JEE Main 2022: Tips To Score 100 Percentile
JEE Main 2022 preparation tips (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main is a national-level engineering entrance exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). With the competition level increasing every year, aspirants require to know the best preparation tips to crack the exam with flying colors. To start preparing for the exam, candidates should first be clear with the exam pattern and syllabus.

JEE Main 2022 Exam Pattern

  • JEE Main is a computer-based test.

  • The exam comprises 60 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and 30 numerical questions, out of which 15 have to be answered.

  • Questions in the exam are being asked of Class 11 and 12 difficulty level.

JEE Main 2022: Subject-Wise Question Paper Pattern

Subject

Number of Questions

Marks

Mathematics

20 MCQs + 5 out of 10 NQs

100

Physics

20 MCQs + 5 out of 10 NQs

100

Chemistry

20 MCQs + 5 out of 10 NQs

100

Total

90 (75 questions compulsory)

300

JEE Main 2022: Important Tips

  • Prepare a timetable and follow it religiously

  • Be thorough with the syllabus

  • Refer to the good books

  • Segregate the chapters on the basis of weightage

  • Give equal attention to each subject

  • Focus on clearing the concepts

  • Practice JEE Main 2022 mock test and analyse your performance

  • Practice previous year JEE Main question papers

  • Revise whatever you have studied. You can only improve if you revise

  • Always keep a positive attitude

  • Don’t study for long hours, take short breaks and pay attention to your health

JEE Main is a highly competitive exam. Candidates should prepare smartly with dedication and determination to achieve the ultimate goal of getting admission to one of the premier engineering institutes.

