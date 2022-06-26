JEE Main 2022 Analysis: Students Found 'Maths Lengthy'; Check Experts' Reactions

Image credit: Careers360 Photo Check JEE Main 2022 shift 1 paper analysis

JEE Main 2022 Analysis: The students who have attempted shift 1 of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 analysed the paper as moderately difficult. As per JEE Main 2022 candidates, the Maths was lengthy and difficult, Chemistry was a bit lengthy while Physics was the easiest. Sangam Singh, a JEE Main aspirant told Careers360, "Maths and Chemistry was lengthy and difficult, while Physics was easy." JEE Main 2022 Paper Analysis Live

According to JEE Main 2022 aspirant Nikhil, the paper was moderately difficult. Nikhil said that as he prepared well, he found the paper quite easy. "Physics was the easiest, Maths and Chemistry was also appeared easy to me," he said.

Sanskar Jain, a JEE Main aspirant said that Maths was tough and lengthy. "Physics was the easiest, and Chemistry was mostly NCERT based," said the candidate. "In Maths, questions were mainly from Mathematical Reasoning, Coordinate Geometry and Calculus, while in Chemistry, apart from NCERT based questions, questions were from Co-ordinate Chemistry," he added.

JEE Main 2022 afternoon shift will be held from 3 PM. The candidates appearing in the exam need to follow the COVID-19 guidelines strictly, they need to wear mask, carry hand sanitiser and follow social distancing guidelines strictly. They need to carrry admit card, self-declaration form, attendance sheet.

JEE Main 2022 will be held on June 27, 28, 29.