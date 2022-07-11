JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Registration Window Reopens; Steps To Fill Application
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the application window for Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2022 session 2. Aspiring candidates can apply for JEE Main July 2022 session from the official website.
Which Industries Have Been Affected In Covid-19 And How Does That Impact Career Planning? Read More
JEE Main July 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the application window for Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2022 session 2. Aspiring candidates can apply for JEE Main July 2022 session from the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main session 2 examination is scheduled to be held from July 21 to July 30, 2022.
Suggested: Try JEE Main 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances in Engineering colleges. Use Now
Latest: 1500+ Best Engineering Colleges in India with placements, admission, cut-offs, and more info . Explore Now
Don't Miss: JEE Main Cut off for IITs & NITs, Check Now | JEE Main 2022 Rank Predictor. Use Now
For Session 2: Just Study 32% of the JEE Main syllabus and Score up to 100% (Based on June'22 Session) . Download Now