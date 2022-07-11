  • Home
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the application window for Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2022 session 2. Aspiring candidates can apply for JEE Main July 2022 session from the official website.

Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Jul 11, 2022 12:58 pm IST

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Registration Window Reopens; Steps To Fill Application
JEE Main July 2022 session application window reopen
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

JEE Main July 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the application window for Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2022 session 2. Aspiring candidates can apply for JEE Main July 2022 session from the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main session 2 examination is scheduled to be held from July 21 to July 30, 2022.

JEE Main 2022 Registration
