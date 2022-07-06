NTA Reopens JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Registration; Details Here

  • Home
JEE Main 2022: Apply on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in till July 9

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jul 6, 2022 11:39 am IST

JEE Main 2022 registration reopened
Image credit: shutterstock.com

JEE Main 2022: The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Main 2022) session 2 registration has been reopened, the candidates can apply on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in till July 9 upto 11 PM. JEE Main 2022 July session application was earlier closed on June 30. The JEE Main session 2 is scheduled to be held from July 21 to July 30.

According to NTA, "the candidates who have applied and successfully paid the Examination Fee for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 and want to appear for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 2, are required to log in with their previous Application Number and Password as provided in Session 1. They may only choose the Paper, Medium of the Examination, and cities for Session 2 and pay the Examination Fees."

For further clarification, candidates may also contact 011-40759000/011-69227700 or email to jeemain@nta.ac.in.

