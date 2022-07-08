JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Direct Link To Apply

Check details on NTA JEE Main 2022 session 2 registration

JEE Main 2022 Session 2: The last date to register for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 2 is tomorrow, July 9. The National Testing Agency (NTA) had reopened the JEE Main session 2 registration window on July 6. The aspirants who wish to register for JEE Main 2022 session 2 exam can apply online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The engineering aspirants will need to pay an application fee along with filling the online JEE 2022 session 2 application form.

Suggested: Try JEE Main 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances in Engineering colleges. Use Now

Latest: Predict your JEE Main 2022 Percentile out of 300 score using JEE Main Rank Predictor . Use Now

Don't Miss: JEE Main Cut off for IITs & NITs, Check Now For Session 2: Just Study 32% of the JEE Main syllabus and Score up to 100% (Based on June'22 Session) . Download Now

The National Testing Agency will conduct the session 2 of JEE Main 2022 examination from July 21 to July 30.

"The candidates who have applied and successfully paid the Examination Fee for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 and want to appear for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 2, are required to log in with their previous Application Number and Password as provided in Session 1. They may only choose the Paper, Medium of the Examination, and cities for Session 2 and pay the Examination Fees," the NTA said in a statement.

ALSO READ | NTA Likely To Announce JEE Main Result 2022 By Tomorrow: Official

JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Steps To Fill Application Form

Visit the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in Register by filling in the email address and mobile phone number. Filling in the online application will generate an “application number” Using the system generated application number, complete the JEE Main 2022 session 2 application form Upload scanned documents including photograph and signature Pay the application fee online Submit the JEE Main application Download, save and print the confirmation page

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Registration: Direct Link

Documents Required JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Registration:

Photograph

Signature

Category certificate (if applicable)

PwD certificate (if applicable).

In addition to these, candidates should also keep their Class 10, 12 mark sheets and a valid photo ID proof ready.

For further clarification, candidates may also contact 011-40759000/011-69227700 or email to jeemain@nta.ac.in.