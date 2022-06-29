JEE Main 2022: Session 2 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Here's How To Fill Application Form

JEE Main 2022 session 2 application process ends tomorrow

JEE Main 2022 Session 2: The registration window for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 2 will be closed tomorrow, June 30. The candidates who wish to register for JEE Main session 2 for admission to the BE, BTech, BArch and BPlanning programmes can apply online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Along with filling the online JEE 2022 session 2 application form, the engineering aspirants need to pay an application fee.

Don't Miss: JEE Main 2022 Last Minute Preparation Tips. Check Now Also See: JEE Main 2022 Qualifying Cutoffs for NITs, IIITs, GFTIs. Check Now Suggested: Predict your JEE Main 2022 Percentile by using JEE Main Rank Predictor. Use Now B.Tech at UPES. Ranked Top 100 in NIRF, Grade A by NAAC, 50 LPA Highest CTC. Last Date to Apply - 30th June 2022. Apply Now

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the session 2 of JEE Main 2022 will be held from July 21 to July 30.

ALSO READ | JEE Main 2022 June Session: Chemistry Was 'Easy'; BE, BTech Paper Analysis Of Day 7 Morning Shift

JEE Main 2022 Session 2: How To Fill Application Form

Visit the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in Register by filling in the email address and mobile phone number. Filling in the online application will generate an “application number” Using the system generated application number, complete the JEE Main 2022 session 2 application form Upload scanned documents including photograph and signature Pay the application fee online Submit the JEE Main application Download, save and print the confirmation page

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Registration: Direct Link

JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Documents Required For Registration

Photograph

Signature

Category certificate (if applicable)

PwD certificate (if applicable).

In addition to these, candidates should also keep their Class 10, 12 mark sheets and a valid photo ID proof ready.

Paper 1 (BE, BTech) of JEE Main 2022 will have questions from Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry, the JEE Main Paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning) also have three sections in the question paper. While Mathematics and Aptitude Test will be common for BArch and BPlanning and will be held as a computer-based test (CBT), the Drawing test of the BArch paper will be pen-paper based and BPlanning paper will consist of planning-based questions.