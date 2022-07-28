JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Physics Was 'Easiest'; Check Paper Analysis Of Day 4 Afternoon Shift

Check JEE Main 2022 day 4 paper analysis

JEE Main 2022 Paper Analysis: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main July 2022 session day 4 paper was held today, July 28. The candidates who appeared in JEE Main session 2 afternoon shift today analysed the difficulty level as moderate. In terms of the order of difficulty, Physics was easiest followed by Mathematics and Chemistry. The shift 2 of JEE Main 2022 second session exam was held from 3 pm to 6 pm. The engineering entrance exam was conducted for a total of 300 marks.

The shift 2 paper of JEE Main July 2022 day 4, as per students associated with FITJEE, covered almost all chapters of CBSE Class 11 and Class 12. The difficulty level, as per students, was balanced. "It was similar level as compared to papers held in June Session of JEE Main 2022," students added.

The JEE Main BE and BTech paper comprised three subjects -- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. All the subjects has two sections - 1 and 2. While Section 1 had 20 multiple choice questions (MCQs), Section 2 had 10 numerical based questions out of which only five had to be answered.

JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Physics Paper Analysis

Easy level.

Overall a balanced section.

Some scoring questions were asked from Laws of Motion, Work, Power and Energy, Rotational Motion, Heat and Thermodynamics, Kinematics, Electrostatics, Current Electricity, AC Circuits and Communication Systems.

Optics and Current Electricity had more than 2 questions each.

Numerical based questions were easy.

This was a scoring section as per students.

JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Chemistry Paper Analysis

Easy to Moderate level.

Physical Chemistry was mostly in Numerical based section.

Organic Chemistry had some mixed concept, lengthy and trick questions from Phenols, Alcohols, Polymers.

In Physical Chemistry, questions were asked from Chemical Kinetics, Chemical Equilibrium, Electrochemistry- 2 questions, Thermodynamics and Solid State.

Numerical Based questions from Physical Chemistry were lengthy but easy.

Inorganic Chemistry had questions from Co-ordination Compounds, p Block, Ores and Metallurgy, Environmental Chemistry and Coordination Compounds.

JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Maths Paper Analysis