JEE Main 2022 Session 2: ‘Moderately Tough Mathematics’; BE, BTech Paper Analysis Of Day 3 Second Shift

JEE Main 2022 Day 3 afternoon shift analysis

The afternoon shift of the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) Btech, BE paper held on the third day of the second session had the easiest Chemistry and a moderately tough Mathematics paper. The second shift was held from 3 pm to 6 pm and was conducted for a total of 300 marks. The paper 1 questions, as per the students’ analysis, were “moderate”.

The JEE Main 2022 BTech paper, as per students associated with FITJEE had moderate level with questions covering almost all chapters of CBSE Class 11 and Class 12 syllabus. The difficulty level, as per students, was balanced. “It was similar level as compared to papers held in June Session of JEE Main 2022,” Ramesh Batlish Head, FIITJEE Noida said.

The JEE Main BTech paper comprised three subjects -- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. All the subjects has two sections - 1 and 2. While Section 1 had 20 multiple choice questions with single correct answer, Section 2 had 10 numerical based questions out of which only five had to be answered.

JEE Main 2022: Analysis of BTech Maths

Moderately Tough level

Questions covered almost all chapters with weightage to Calculus and Coordinate Geometry There were mixed concepts questions from Straight Lines, Circle and Parabola

Questions also asked from Sequence and Series, Binomial Distribution, Probability, Matrices, Vectors, 3 D Geometry and Complex numbers in Algebra

In Calculus- Area under Curves had four questions

Numerical Based question had lengthy calculations as per students

Few students also reported it was tricky

JEE Main 2022: Physics Paper Analysis

Easy to Moderate level

Overall, a balanced section

Some good questions were asked from Mechanics, Wave and Sound, Rotational Motion, Heat and Thermodynamics, Kinematics, Electrostatics, EM Waves, Current Electricity, AC Circuits, and Communication Systems

Few Numerical based questions were easy

JEE Main 2022 Chemistry Paper Analysis

Easy level

Physical Chemistry was mostly in Numerical based section while MCQs were from Organic and Inorganic Chemistry

Weightage was given to Chemical Kinetics, Chemical Equilibrium, Electrochemistry and Thermodynamics

Numerical Based questions from Physical Chemistry were easy

Inorganic Chemistry had questions from Co-ordination Compounds, Ores and Metallurgy and Environmental Chemistry

Organic Chemistry had questions mostly from NCERT

Analysing the JEE Main session 2 day 3 morning shift, Ujjwal Singh, CEO at Infinity Learn said: “According to students who appeared in the exam, Shift 1 JEE Main paper was just like other papers conducted so far in the July session.”

“Chemistry was easier. But Physics was the easiest. Speaking of Mathematics, a few questions were time-consuming, but still, we could comfortably attempt around 15 questions within the given time limit. We feel students can score 99 percentile in this paper with about 180-190 marks," he added.