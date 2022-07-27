JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Cities Outside India To Hold BE, BTech Paper From Tomorrow

JEE Main 2022 in cities outside India tomorrow

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main for the second session which started on July 25, 2022, was being held at exam centres in India only for the last three days. For cities outside India, the JEE Main 2022 session 2 exam for Paper 1 will be conducted tomorrow, July 28 and on July 29. The jeemain.nta.nic.in official website is hosting the JEE Main BE, BTech, or the Paper 1, admit card for the July 2022 exam. Candidates appearing from exam centres located outside India can download the JEE Main session 2 admit card by logging in with the application numbers and dates of birth and passwords.

Latest: Use JEE Main 2022 Rank Predictor to predict your all India rank based on June Percentile. Use Now

Suggested: Try JEE Main 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances in Engineering colleges. Use Now

Latest: Last Minute Preparation Tips for JEE Main 2022. Check Now | JEE Main 2022 Sample papers. Download free

In addition to the JEE Main admit card session 2, candidates have to take a self-declaration form. JEE Main self-declaration form 2022 is a part of the admit card, printed on the first page. JEE Main 2022 self-declaration form, also called undertaking, will have to be signed by the parent beside candidates left-hand thumb impression and signature.

NTA while issuing the JEE Main admit card for candidates appearing from cities outside India said: “The candidates are required to download their Admit Card of JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 2 (July 2022) (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website jeemain.nta.nic.in w.e.f. 25 July 2022 and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the information Bulletin.”

“In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 2 (July 2022) along with the undertaking, he/she may e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in,” it added.

JEE Main 2022 July Exam: Things Allowed

JEE Main 2022 admit card along with self declaration form (printout in A4 size paper).

Additional photograph (same as uploaded on the application form).

Valid photo ID.

Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml).

Personal transparent water bottle.

PwD Certificate and Scribe-related documents, if applicable.

Personal belongings, including handbags, jewellery, hats, communication devices like smartphones and smartwatches will not allowed inside the JEE Main 2022 exam venue.