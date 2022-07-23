JEE Main 2022 Session 2 From July 25; Last-Minute Preparation Tips

  • Home
The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 2 will be held from Monday, July 25. Over 6.2 lakh (6,29,778) candidates have applied for the engineering entrance exam.

JEE Main 2022 Session 2
New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 2 will be held from Monday, July 25. Over 6.2 lakh (6,29,778) candidates have applied for the engineering entrance, the exam will be concluded on July 30. The students about to take JEE Main examination should have to follow the COVID-19 guidelines. Candidates will have to report at the examination centre 2 hours before the commencement of the examination. JEE Main 2022 July session shift timing will be - 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm.

The last minute preparation tips will help candidates if they put in enough hard work, show perseverance, and do not get bogged down. Candidates can follow these exam preparation strategies to get a good score in JEE Main 2022 July session exam.

JEE Main July 2022 - Last Minute Preparation Tips

  1. Candidates are advised to brush up on important topics which are repeatedly asked in the JEE Main exam.
  2. Since last-minute cramming from the syllabus is less productive, candidates should focus on revision.
  3. Review all the three subjects-- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics and revise the important formulae skipped from mind.
  4. Candidates should have to remain focused and maintain a positive attitude while doing revisions.
  5. Meditate to develop inner calm, balance, confidence, and power of concentration.
  6. Candidates shouldn't get overstressed, avoid anxiety. Take a deep breath and relax for a few moments.
  7. Take short breaks after every one or two hours of continuous study.
  8. Thoroughly read the previous exam papers, to learn about the paper patterns and prepare strategies to solve the question papers in the exam.
  9. Candidates should reach the exam centre at least half an hour before the exam starts.
  10. Avoid unnecessary discussions about preparation or topics with friends at the examination centre.
