JEE Main 2022 Session 2 From July 25; Admit Card Download Link Tomorrow

JEE Main 2022 July exam from 25th

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session 2 exam will start on July 25, a National Testing Agency (NTA) statement said. As many as 6,29,778 candidates will appear for the JEE Main 2022 session 2 exam starting from July 25 in around 500 cities throughout the country including 17 cities outside India. The JEE Main 2022 July session admit card will be made available for download from tomorrow, July 21. Applicants will be required to login at the jeemain.nta.nic.in official website to download the JEE Main 2022 admit card. Register here for JEE Main 2022 exam, dates, admit card, question papers, mock test.

To download the JEE Main July exam admit card, candidates will be required to use application numbers and dates of birth. The JEE Main 2022 admit card will also have a Self-Declaration form to be filled by the candidate. After downloading the NTA JEE Main 2022 session 2 admit cards, applicants should check whether their names, photographs and other personal details including JEE Main 2022 application form number are correct. If any discrepancies are found, the JEE Main applicants must contact NTA and get the errors in the JEE Main session 2 admit card rectified.

“In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 2 (July 2022) along with the undertaking, he/she may contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.nic.in,” an NTA statement issued today said.

NTA has advised the JEE Main 2022 candidates to carefully read the subject-specific instructions and other instructions mentioned on the JEE Main 2022 question paper and abide by the same.

While the JEE Main July session is scheduled to start from Monday, July 25, the JEE Main 2022 session 1 BArch and BPlanning paper 2 results are still awaited. NTA held JEE Main session 1 exam between June 23 and June 29. As many as 14 candidates have scored a 100 NTA score in BE and BTech paper of JEE Main 2022 Session 1 result.