  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Main 2022 Session 2 BTech Exam Tomorrow; Admit Card Details, Key Points

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 BTech Exam Tomorrow; Admit Card Details, Key Points

JEE Main 2022 July Exam: Jeemain.nta.nic.in is hosting the JEE Main session 2 admit cards. Paper 1, or the BE, BTech paper, exam will be held tomorrow.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 24, 2022 9:18 pm IST
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11 View More
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

JEE Main 2022 July Session Starts Tomorrow; NTA Guidelines On What To Carry To Exam Hall
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Begins Tomorrow; Exam Day Guidelines, Checklist For Candidates
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 From July 25; Last-Minute Preparation Tips
JEE Main 2022 Admit Card For July Exam Out; Key Points To Remember
JEE Main 2022 Admit Card: Important Updates For Candidates Having Exam Centres Abroad, BArch Aspirants
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card Released, How To Download
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 BTech Exam Tomorrow; Admit Card Details, Key Points
JEE Main July exam will start tomorrow with the BTech paper
New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main July session 2 exam is starting tomorrow, July 25. The JEE Main 2022 exam for the second session will start with Paper 1, or BE, BTech paper tomorrow. The JEE Main 2022 exam tomorrow will be held in two shifts, first between 9 am and 12 noon, and the next from 3 pm to 6 pm. As many as 6,29,778 applicants had registered for JEE Main July exam this year.

Latest:  Use JEE Main 2022 Rank Predictor to predict your all India rank based on June Percentile. Use Now
Suggested: Try JEE Main 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances in Engineering colleges. Use Now
Latest: How To Crack JEE Main 2022. Check Now | JEE Main 2022 Sample papers. Download free
For Session 2: Just Study 32% of the JEE Main syllabus and Score up to 100% (Based on June'22 Session) . Download Now
Don't Miss: JEE Main Cut off for IITs & NITs, Check Now

The National Testing Agency (NTA) website has made the JEE Main July 2022 admit cards available on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. In addition to the JEE Main admit card session 2, candidates have to take a self-declaration form. JEE Main self-declaration form 2022 is a part of the admit card, printed on the first page. JEE Main 2022 self-declaration form, also called undertaking, will have to be signed by the parent beside candidates left-hand thumb impression and signature.

Also Read || JEE Main 2022 July Exam: Checklist For Candidates

JEE Main 2022 exam pattern for the Btech paper will be held for multiple choice questions and numerical questions. The BE, or BTech paper of JEE Mains will have three sections -- Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry and will comprise of 90 questions.

JEE Main 2022 July Exam: Things To Carry

  • JEE Main 2022 admit card
  • Self-declaration form
  • Additional photograph (same as uploaded on the application form)
  • Valid photo ID
  • Personal hand sanitizer
  • Personal transparent water bottle
  • PwD Certificate and Scribe-related documents, if applicable

JEE Main Session 2 Exam: Things Not Allowed

Personal belongings, including handbags, jewellery, hats, communication devices like smartphones and smartwatches will not allowed inside the JEE Main 2022 exam venue.

Click here for more Education News
JEE Main 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
ISC 12th Result 2022 (OUT) Live: CISCE Class 12 Result Link At Cisce.org; 154 Students in Merit List
Live | ISC 12th Result 2022 (OUT) Live: CISCE Class 12 Result Link At Cisce.org; 154 Students in Merit List
IIT Guwahati Eyes To Tie Up With Industry To Make Eco-Friendly Plastic Products Available To People
IIT Guwahati Eyes To Tie Up With Industry To Make Eco-Friendly Plastic Products Available To People
IP University To Set Up Three New Schools
IP University To Set Up Three New Schools
CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022: 30-70 Per Cent Weightage In Term 1, Term 2 Explained
CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022: 30-70 Per Cent Weightage In Term 1, Term 2 Explained
ISC 12th Result Out; Southern Region Records Best Pass Percentage
ISC 12th Result Out; Southern Region Records Best Pass Percentage
.......................... Advertisement ..........................