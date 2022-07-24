JEE Main July exam will start tomorrow with the BTech paper

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main July session 2 exam is starting tomorrow, July 25. The JEE Main 2022 exam for the second session will start with Paper 1, or BE, BTech paper tomorrow. The JEE Main 2022 exam tomorrow will be held in two shifts, first between 9 am and 12 noon, and the next from 3 pm to 6 pm. As many as 6,29,778 applicants had registered for JEE Main July exam this year.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) website has made the JEE Main July 2022 admit cards available on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. In addition to the JEE Main admit card session 2, candidates have to take a self-declaration form. JEE Main self-declaration form 2022 is a part of the admit card, printed on the first page. JEE Main 2022 self-declaration form, also called undertaking, will have to be signed by the parent beside candidates left-hand thumb impression and signature.

JEE Main 2022 exam pattern for the Btech paper will be held for multiple choice questions and numerical questions. The BE, or BTech paper of JEE Mains will have three sections -- Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry and will comprise of 90 questions.

JEE Main 2022 July Exam: Things To Carry

JEE Main 2022 admit card

Self-declaration form

Additional photograph (same as uploaded on the application form)

Valid photo ID

Personal hand sanitizer

Personal transparent water bottle

PwD Certificate and Scribe-related documents, if applicable

JEE Main Session 2 Exam: Things Not Allowed

Personal belongings, including handbags, jewellery, hats, communication devices like smartphones and smartwatches will not allowed inside the JEE Main 2022 exam venue.