JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Day 5 Exam Today; What’s Allowed, What’s Not

JEE Main 2022 Session 2: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 2 exam for day 5 today, July 29. The JEE Main session 2 exam will be held in two shifts. The morning shift exam will be held from 9 am to 12 noon, while the afternoon shift of JEE Main 2022 July session day 5 exam will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm. JEE Main 2022 Analysis Live

As many as 6,29,778 candidates have applied for JEE Main 2022 July exam. The JEE Main Paper 1 for admission to BE and BTech programmes will be conducted for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics in computer-based mode and will comprise of 90 questions. The JEE Main Paper 2 for BArch and BPlanning paper will be held on July 30. Based on the performances in JEE Main 2022, the top-scores will be eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2022. JEE Main Paper Analysis | Day One | Day Two | Day Three

JEE Main 2022 Session 2: What’s Allowed Inside Exam Hall

Admit card of JEE Main session 2 downloaded from the NTA website. The JEE Main 2022 hall ticket should be clear, preferably a colour printout on A4 size paper.

One passport size photograph. The photo must be same as uploaded with the online application form and have to be pasted on the attendance sheet at the centre.

A valid Photo ID Proof in original should be taken to the exam centre. A valid ID proof can be PAN card, Driving License, voter ID, passport, Aadhaar card with photograph, ration card, or Class 12 admit card.

Transparent ballpoint pen.

Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml).

Transparent water bottle.

Sugar tablets/fruits (like banana/apple/orange) in case the candidate is diabetic.

