JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Correction Window Closes Today; Know How To Make Changes

JEE Main 2022 application form at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 2 application correction window will be closed on Sunday, July 3. The candidates who want to make changes in the application form can do so on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in till 11:50 pm today.

Through this facility, candidates will be able to edit error in the exam forms details including their name, address, educational qualifications and other related information. NTA will not entertain any correction in particulars, whatsoever following that. ALSO READ | JEE Main 2022: Last Day To Raise Objections On Answer Key Tomorrow; Details Here

To edit the JEE Main 2022 application form, the candidates need to pay an application fee. The fee can be paid online through credit/debit card, net banking, UPI and Paytm.

JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Steps To Edit Application Form

Go to the JEE Main 2022 official website jeemain.nta.nic.in and log in with your credentials After login, click on the “JEE Main Correction in Application Form 2022 link” and proceed to make corrections Carefully read the instructions and click on ‘Proceed’ Use the pen tool against each field to make any corrections required After making all the necessary JEE Main corrections, click on the submit icon.

JEE Main 2022 session 2 will be held from July 21 to July 30. JEE Main 2022 is conducted for the candidates seeking undergraduate admission to institutions including at Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs) in engineering and architectural courses across the country.