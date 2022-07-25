JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Chemistry Was ‘Easiest’; Paper 1 Analysis Of Day 1 Afternoon Shift

JEE Main 2022 day 1 afternoon shift analysis

The second shift of the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) Btech, BE paper held on the first day of the second session had the easiest Chemistry and a moderately difficult Mathematics paper. The second shift held from 3 pm to 6 pm was conducted for a total of 300 marks. The questions, as per students’ analysis, were “moderate”. In terms of the order of difficulty, Chemistry was easiest followed by Mathematics and Physics. JEE Main 2022 July Exam Live

The JEE Main 2022 BTech paper, as per students associated with FITJEE had moderate level with questions covering almost all chapters of CBSE Class 11 and Class 12 syllabus. The difficulty level, as per students, was balanced. “It was similar level as compared to papers held in June Session of JEE Main 2022,” students added.

JEE Main 2022: Analysis of Day 2 Afternoon Shift BTech, BE Paper

The JEE Main BTech paper comprised three subjects -- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. All the subjects has two sections - 1 and 2. While Section 1 had 20 multiple choice questions with single correct answer, Section 2 had 10 numerical based questions out of which only five had to be answered.

JEE Main 2022: Analysis of BTech Maths

Moderate level

Questions were asked from all chapters with emphasis on Chapters of Vector Algebra and Conic Sections

Weightage was given to Vectors, Matrices, Probability, 3 D Geometry, Complex numbers in Algebra, Circle, Parabola and Ellipse in Co-ordinate Geometry

Calculus given less weightage as per students

Numerical Based question had lengthy calculations

Few also reported it was tricky

JEE Main 2022: Physics Paper Analysis

Easy to Moderate level

Questions were equally asked from Class 11 and 12 chapters

Some good questions were asked from Mechanics, Electrostatics, EM Waves, Magnetism, Current Electricity, Semiconductors and Communication Systems

Few Numerical based questions were easy

Few fact-based questions from Class 12 chapters of NCERT were also asked

JEE Main 2022 Chemistry Paper Analysis