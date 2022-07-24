JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Begins Tomorrow; Exam Day Guidelines, Checklist For Candidates

JEE Main 2022 session 2 begins tomorrow

JEE Main 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main July 2022 session is starting from tomorrow, July 25. The JEE Main session 2 exam will be held in two shifts; morning shift from 9 am to 12 pm, and afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The engineering entrance exam will be held on July 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30 at different centres located in 500 cities throughout the country and 17 cities abroad.

The session 2 of JEE Main 2022 will be held for two papers -- Paper 1, or the BTech paper, and Paper 2, or the BArch and BPlaning paper. The BArch and BPlanning papers will be conducted separately, as Paper 2A and Paper 2B respectively.

The JEE Main Paper 1 for admission to BE and BTech programmes will be conducted for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics in computer-based mode. While Mathematics and Aptitude Test will be common for the JEE Main Paper 2A and Paper 2B, Drawing Test and Planning will be only for the architecture and BPlaning courses respectively. Based on the performances in JEE Main 2022, the top-scores will be eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2022.

JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Things To Carry Inside Exam Hall

Admit card of JEE Main session 2 downloaded from the NTA website. The JEE Main 2022 hall ticket should be clear, preferably a colour printout on A4 size paper.

One passport size photograph. The photo must be same as uploaded with the online application form and have to be pasted on the attendance sheet at the centre.

A valid Photo ID Proof in original should be taken to the exam centre. A valid ID proof can be PAN card, Driving License, voter ID, passport, Aadhaar card with photograph, ration card, or Class 12 admit card.

Transparent ballpoint pen.

Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml).

Transparent water bottle.

Sugar tablets/fruits (like banana/apple/orange) in case the candidate is diabetic.

JEE Main 2022 Session 2: What's Not Allowed

Candidates are not allowed to wear “shoes or footwear with thick soles and garments with large buttons”.

Candidates who wear specific attire due to religious reasons must report to the exam centre early for mandatory frisking.

The aspirants are not allowed to carry any metallic objects, handbags, gadgets, electronic items or communication devices.

They are also not allowed to wear jewellery ornaments.

JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Exam Day Guidelines