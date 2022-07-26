JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Analysis: Chemistry Was 'Easiest'; Check Expert Analysis From Day 2 Paper

Check JEE Main 2022 session 2 paper analysis here

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Analysis: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main July 2022 session day 2 paper was conducted today, July 26. The candidates who appeared in JEE Main session 2 afternoon shift today analysed the difficulty level as moderate, with Chemistry found to be the easiest. The shift 2 of JEE Main 2022 second session exam was held from 3 pm to 6 pm. The engineering entrance exam was conducted for a total of 300 marks.

Latest: Use JEE Main 2022 Rank Predictor to predict your all India rank based on June Percentile. Use Now

Suggested: Try JEE Main 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances in Engineering colleges. Use Now

Latest: Last Minute Preparation Tips for JEE Main 2022. Check Now | JEE Main 2022 Sample papers. Download free

The JEE Main 2022 BE and BTech paper, as per students associated with FITJEE, had moderate level with questions covering almost all chapters of CBSE Class 11 and Class 12. The difficulty level, as per students, was balanced. "It was similar level as compared to papers held in June Session of JEE Main 2022," students added.

JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Maths Paper Analysis

Moderate level.

Questions covered almost all chapters with weightage to Coordinate Geometry which had mixed concepts questions from Parabola, Ellipse and Hyperbola.

Questions also asked from Sequence and Series, Binomial Theorem, Probability, Matrices, Quadratic Equations, 3 D Geometry and Complex numbers in Algebra.

In Calculus- Indefinite and Definite Integration had 4 questions.

Numerical Based question had lengthy calculations as per students.

Few students also reported it was tricky.

JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Physics Paper Analysis

Easy to Moderate level.

Overall, a balanced section.

Some good questions were asked from Mechanics, Wave and Sound, Rotational Motion, Heat and Thermodynamics, Kinematics, Electrostatics, EM Waves, Current Electricity, AC Circuits, and Communication Systems.

Few Numerical based questions were easy.

JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Chemistry Paper Analysis