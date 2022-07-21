NTA To Issue JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card Today; How To Download

Image credit: File Photo JEE Main 2022 session 2 will be held from July 25

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2022 session 2 today, July 21. JEE Main 2022 hall ticket once released, will be available to download on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The candidates can download the JEE Main 2022 admit card using application ID, date of birth and security pin.

JEE Main 2022 session 2 exam will be held from July 25, and over 6.29 lakh (6,29,778) candidates will appear in the exam conducted in around 500 cities including centres abroad.

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card: How To Download

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in Click on JEE Main 2022 admit card link Use application number, date of birth JEE Main 2022 admit card will appear on the screen Download session 2 hall ticket, and take a print out for further references.

The candidates should check with their names, photographs and other personal details including JEE Main 2022 application form number are correct in the admit card. JEE Main applicants must contact NTA and get the errors rectified in the hall ticket if there is any discrepancies. "In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 2 (July 2022) along with the undertaking, he/she may contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.nic.in,” an NTA statement mentioned.

JEE Main 2022 session 1 results for BArch and BPlanning paper 2 will be announced soon, candidates can download scorecard on the website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.