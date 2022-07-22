  • Home
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card Released, How To Download

JEE Main 2022 Hall Ticket: JEE Main will be held from July 25 onwards. Download hall ticket on the website- jeemain.nta.nic.in using application ID, security pin

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jul 22, 2022 1:40 am IST
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card Released, How To Download
JEE Main 2022 will be held from July 25
Image credit: shutterstock.com

JEE Main 2022 Hall Ticket: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2022 session 2 exam today, July 21. The session 2 hall ticket will be available to download on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in, the candidates can download the admit card using application ID, date of birth and security pin.

To download JEE Main 2022 session 2 hall ticket, candidates need to use application number, date of birth. JEE Main 2022 admit card will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further references. Over 6.29 lakh (6,29,778) candidates will appear for the session 2 exam that will be held from July 25.

As per NTA, "Admit Card of the Candidates who opted centres outside India will be displayed later on, as their exams are scheduled after July 25, 2022."

"Admit Cards of the Candidates appearing in paper-2 (B.Arch, B. Planning) of JEE (Main) 2022 Session-2 will also be displayed later on, as their exams are scheduled on July 30, 2022," read the notification.

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card: Steps To Download

  • Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • Click on the JEE Main 2022 admit card link
  • Use application number, date of birth
  • JEE Main 2022 hall ticket will appear on the screen
  • Download session 2 hall ticket, take a print out for further references.

Direct Link: JEE Main 2022 Admit Card

The JEE Main admit card 2022 will have details such as the name of the candidate, date of birth, gender, category, roll number, application number, exam date and time, photo, signature and exam centre details.

JEE Main 2022 will be held in a computer-based test (CBT) mode. The paper will be divided into three sections - Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.

