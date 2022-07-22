JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card Released, How To Download

Image credit: shutterstock.com JEE Main 2022 will be held from July 25

JEE Main 2022 Hall Ticket: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2022 session 2 exam today, July 21. The session 2 hall ticket will be available to download on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in, the candidates can download the admit card using application ID, date of birth and security pin.

To download JEE Main 2022 session 2 hall ticket, candidates need to use application number, date of birth. JEE Main 2022 admit card will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further references. Over 6.29 lakh (6,29,778) candidates will appear for the session 2 exam that will be held from July 25.

As per NTA, "Admit Card of the Candidates who opted centres outside India will be displayed later on, as their exams are scheduled after July 25, 2022."

"Admit Cards of the Candidates appearing in paper-2 (B.Arch, B. Planning) of JEE (Main) 2022 Session-2 will also be displayed later on, as their exams are scheduled on July 30, 2022," read the notification.

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card: Steps To Download

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the JEE Main 2022 admit card link

Use application number, date of birth

JEE Main 2022 hall ticket will appear on the screen

Download session 2 hall ticket, take a print out for further references.

The JEE Main admit card 2022 will have details such as the name of the candidate, date of birth, gender, category, roll number, application number, exam date and time, photo, signature and exam centre details.

JEE Main 2022 will be held in a computer-based test (CBT) mode. The paper will be divided into three sections - Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.