  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card Likely Tomorrow; How To Download

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card Likely Tomorrow; How To Download

JEE Main Admit Card 2022: The JEE Main 2022 session 2 hall ticket download link will be activated on the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in, once released. To download the admit card of JEE Main 2022, the candidates have to log in with their application ID, date of birth and security pin.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jul 19, 2022 10:52 pm IST
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers View More
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

JEE Main 2022: Session 1 BArch, BPlanning Results Awaited; July Session To Start This Week
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exam Not To Start From July 21: NTA
NTA Likely To Release JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exam City Slips Today; Admit Card Tomorrow
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card: Know Release Date And Time
Not Happy With JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Result? Apply For JEE Main July Exam By Today
JEE Main Result 2022 (Out) Live: NTA JEE Main June Session 1 Result Link At Jeemain.nta.nic.in; Meet Toppers
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card Likely Tomorrow; How To Download
Check details on JEE Main 2022 session 2 admit card

JEE Main Admit Card 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to issue the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2022 admit card for session 2 exam tomorrow, July 20. However, the NTA is yet to disclose the JEE 2022 admit card and exam city intimation slip release date and time. The JEE Main 2022 session 2 hall ticket download link will be activated on the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in, once released. To download the admit card of JEE Main 2022, the candidates have to log in with their application ID, date of birth and security pin.

Suggested: Try JEE Main 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances in Engineering colleges. Use Now
Latest: How To Crack JEE Main 2022. Check Now | JEE Main 2022 Sample papers. Download free
Don't Miss: JEE Main Cut off for IITs & NITs, Check Now | JEE Main 2022 Rank Predictor. Use Now
For Session 2: Just Study 32% of the JEE Main syllabus and Score up to 100% (Based on June'22 Session) . Download Now

The JEE Main admit card 2022 will have details such as the name of the candidate, date of birth, gender, category, roll number, application number, exam date and time, photo, signature and exam centre details.

The NTA will conduct the JEE Main 2022 second session exam from July 23. The engineering entrance exam will be conducted online as a computer-based test (CBT).

JEE Main Admit Card 2022: How To Download

  1. Go to the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "JEE Main 2022 Admit Card."
  3. Log-in with your application number and date of birth.
  4. The JEE Main admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Download the hall ticket and take a printout for future reference.

The JEE Main 2022 exam paper will consist of multiple choice questions (MCQs). The JEE Main 2022 exam paper will be divided into 3 sections - Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.

Click here for more Education News
JEE main admit card JEE Main 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Result 2022 Live: CBSE 10th, 12th Results Likely Today; Direct Link, Websites To Check
Live | CBSE Result 2022 Live: CBSE 10th, 12th Results Likely Today; Direct Link, Websites To Check
IGNOU June 2022 Term-End Exam Hall Ticket Out; Direct Link Here
IGNOU June 2022 Term-End Exam Hall Ticket Out; Direct Link Here
ICSI CS Foundation, CSEET 2022 Results Tomorrow; Check Time, Official Website, Steps To Download
ICSI CS Foundation, CSEET 2022 Results Tomorrow; Check Time, Official Website, Steps To Download
CUET UG 2022 Live: Slot 2 Exam Concludes; Paper Analysis, Key Points
Live | CUET UG 2022 Live: Slot 2 Exam Concludes; Paper Analysis, Key Points
NTA Constitutes Fact-Finding Panel To Look Into Kollam NEET Incident
NTA Constitutes Fact-Finding Panel To Look Into Kollam NEET Incident
.......................... Advertisement ..........................