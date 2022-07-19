JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card Likely Tomorrow; How To Download

Check details on JEE Main 2022 session 2 admit card

JEE Main Admit Card 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to issue the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2022 admit card for session 2 exam tomorrow, July 20. However, the NTA is yet to disclose the JEE 2022 admit card and exam city intimation slip release date and time. The JEE Main 2022 session 2 hall ticket download link will be activated on the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in, once released. To download the admit card of JEE Main 2022, the candidates have to log in with their application ID, date of birth and security pin.

Suggested: Try JEE Main 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances in Engineering colleges. Use Now

Latest: How To Crack JEE Main 2022. Check Now | JEE Main 2022 Sample papers. Download free

Don't Miss: JEE Main Cut off for IITs & NITs, Check Now | JEE Main 2022 Rank Predictor. Use Now

For Session 2: Just Study 32% of the JEE Main syllabus and Score up to 100% (Based on June'22 Session) . Download Now

The JEE Main admit card 2022 will have details such as the name of the candidate, date of birth, gender, category, roll number, application number, exam date and time, photo, signature and exam centre details.

The NTA will conduct the JEE Main 2022 second session exam from July 23. The engineering entrance exam will be conducted online as a computer-based test (CBT).

JEE Main Admit Card 2022: How To Download

Go to the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "JEE Main 2022 Admit Card." Log-in with your application number and date of birth. The JEE Main admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download the hall ticket and take a printout for future reference.

The JEE Main 2022 exam paper will consist of multiple choice questions (MCQs). The JEE Main 2022 exam paper will be divided into 3 sections - Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.