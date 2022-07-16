  • Home
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card: Know Release Date And Time

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2022 admit card soon. The candidates can download the JEE Main 2022 admit card for session 2 from the official website.

Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Jul 16, 2022 6:44 pm IST
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card: Know Release Date And Time
JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Soon
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2022 admit card soon. The candidates can download the JEE Main 2022 admit card for session 2 from the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will also release the online exam city slips on the official website. However, the NTA is yet to disclose the date and time for JEE admit card and exam city intimation slip release. To download the JEE Main session 2 hall ticket and exam city slip, candidates have to log in with their application ID, date of birth and security pin.

JEE Main 2022 entrance exam for the second session is slated to be held from Thursday, July 21 to Saturday, July 30, 2022. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to download JEE Main admit card 2022 session online from the official website.

How To Download JEE Main 2022 Admit Card

  1. Go to the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "JEE Main 2022 Admit Card."
  3. Log-in with your application number and date of birth.
  4. The JEE Main admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Download the hall ticket and take a printout for future reference.

The JEE Main 2022 exam paper will consist of multiple choice questions (MCQs). The entrance exam will be conducted online as a computer-based test (CBT). The JEE Main 2022 exam paper will be divided into 3 sections - Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.

Candidates have to answer 75 questions within 180 minutes. The candidates will be awarded four marks for each correct answer and one mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

JEE Main 2022
