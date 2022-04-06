JEE Main 2022 Session 1 To Be Held From June 20; Exam Dates Revised

Image credit: shutterstock.com JEE Main 2022 session 1 will be held from June 20

JEE Main 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA has revised the dates for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022. JEE Main 2022 session 1 will now commence from June 20, the engineering entrance will be held on June 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29. While JEE Main 2022 session 2 will be held on July 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30, 2022.

According to NTA, JEE Main 2022 dates have been revised following representations received from candidates. The application process for JEE Main session 2 will commence soon. "The registration for session 1 is over now. The schedule for inviting the online Application Forms for session 2 of JEE (Main) – 2022 will be available soon," NTA notification mentioned.