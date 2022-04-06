Image credit: shutterstock.com JEE Main 2022 Session 1 to be held in June

JEE Main 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA has revised the dates for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022. JEE Main 2022 session 1 will now commence from June 20, the engineering entrance will be held on June 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29. While JEE Main 2022 session 2 will be held on July 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30, 2022. According to NTA, JEE Main 2022 dates have been revised following representations received from candidates. The application process for JEE Main session 2 will commence soon. NEET UG 2022 LIVE UPDATES

"The registration for session 1 is over now. The schedule for inviting the online Application Forms for session 2 of JEE (Main) – 2022 will be available soon," NTA notification mentioned. Earlier, a section of students run a campaign on Twitter demanding 4 attempts and a sufficient gap between the sessions.

Meanwhile, the JEE Main 2022 session 1 application correction facility has been started from Wednesday, April 6. Candidates who want to make changes in the information provided by them will be able to edit the JEE Main 2022 application form by logging into the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in with their credentials. The application correction facility will be available till April 8.

JEE Main 2022 is conducted for the candidates seeking undergraduate admission to institutions including at Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs) in engineering and architectural courses across the country. Based on the performances in JEE Main, the top-scores will be eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2022.