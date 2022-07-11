JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Result: 4 Candidates Among List Of Toppers From Telangana

JEE Main result 2022 toppers; four from Telangana

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the Paper 1 JEE Main 2022 result for the June session 1 exam. Along with the JEE Main 2022 June Paper 1 result, NTA has also released the list of toppers. As many as 14 candidates have scored a 100 NTA score in BE and BTech paper of JEE Main 2022 Session 1 result. While four among the list of toppers are from Telangana scoring a perfect 100 NTA score, three candidates from Andhra Pradesh have topped JEE Main session 1 by scoring 100 NTA score. JEE MAIN RESULT LIVE

Andaman and Nicobar Island, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, HImachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have one topper each while Delhi NCT has two.

The testing agency while declaring the JEE Main result for Session 1 said: “NTA scores are normalized scores across multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session. The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees.”

The NTA Score of a Candidate has been calculated as follows:

(100 X Number of candidates appeared in the ‘Session’ with raw score EQUAL TO OR LESS than the candidate) / Total number of the candidates who appeared in the ‘Session’

NTA score is not the same as the percentage of marks obtained, it added.

After both the JEE Main 2022 session examination, the ranks of the candidates will be released taking into consideration the best of the two NTA Scores.