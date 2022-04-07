JEE Main 2022: Session 1 Postponed To June, Second Session To July

Image credit: Shutterstock NTA JEE Main 2022 Session 1 to be held in June

JEE Main 2022: The session 1 of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 has been postponed to June and the second session to July, officials of the National Testing Agency (NTA) said. The JEE Main session 1 was scheduled to be held on April 21, 24, 25, 29 and May 1 and 4, 2022. It will now be held from June 20-29. While JEE Main 2022 session 2 will now be conducted between July 21 and July 30.

"The NTA has decided to reschedule the dates of Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Main's first and second sessions based on numerous representations received from the candidates," the agency said.

This is the second time that the schedule of the first session of the crucial exam has been changed. Last month, the NTA had rescheduled it as its dates were clashing with Class 12 board exams.

Meanwhile, the JEE Main 2022 session 1 application correction facility has been started from Wednesday, April 6. Candidates who want to make changes in the information provided by them will be able to edit the JEE Main 2022 application form by logging into the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in with their credentials. The application correction facility will be available till April 8.

The Joint Entrance Examination-Main comprises two papers. Paper one is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes -- BE and BTech -- at NITs, IIITs and other centrally-funded technical institutions, and institutions and universities funded and recognised by participating state governments. It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs.

-With PTI Inputs