Live

JEE Main 2022 Live Updates: NTA JEE Mains Shift 1 Exam Begins; Check Paper Analysis

JEE Main Live Updates: The JEE Main shift 1 will be concluded at 12 noon. The shift 2 exam of JEE Mains 2022 will begin at 3 pm and conclude at 6 pm. The JEE Main exam duration is of 3 hours.

Updated: Jun 25, 2022 10:22 am IST
JEE Main 2022 Live Updates: NTA JEE Mains Shift 1 Exam Begins; Check Paper Analysis
The NTA JEE Main exam duration is of 3 hours.

JEE Main Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 shift 1 exam at 9 am. The JEE Main shift 1 will be concluded at 12 noon. The shift 2 exam of JEE Mains 2022 will begin at 3 pm and conclude at 6 pm. The NTA JEE Main exam duration is of 3 hours.

JEE Main aspirants must carry their JEE Main 2022 admit card, along with the JEE Main self-declaration form, a photograph to be pasted on the attendance sheet, and a photo ID card to enter the exam venue. At the JEE Main exam hall, candidates can carry a transparent water bottle, hand sanitiser, one ballpoint pen, mask, gloves, PwD certificate (if applicable).

JEE Main 2022 entrance exam will be held on June 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29 at different centres located in 501 cities throughout the country and 22 cities abroad.

Live updates

JEE Main 2022 Session 1 LIVE: NTA has started the JEE Main 2022 day 3 shift 1 exam at 9 am.

10:22 AM IST
June 25, 2022

JEE Main 2022 Paper

The JEE Main Paper 1 (BE/ BTech) will have multiple-choice questions (MCQs), the paper will consist of three sections -- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.



JEE Main 2022
