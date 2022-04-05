JEE Main 2022 Session 1 During Class 12th CBSE Term 2; Here's How Students Can Strategise

CBSE exams from April 26, JEE Main from April 21

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session 1 will be held between CBSE term 2 exams. The JEE Main administering body, National Testing Agency (NTA) has scheduled the engineering entrance exam on April 21, 24, 25, 29 and May 1, 4, so that there is no clash between the board exams and JEE Main. The CBSE term 2 Class 12 papers will begin on April 26 and end on June 15. There is no direct clash between CBSE Class 12 term 2 board exams 2022 dates and JEE Main 2022 session 2 dates. However, students must be worried about how to manage both of them together during the same phase.

Take Advantage of : CBSE Class 12th Preparation Tips to Score High . Click Here. Students Liked: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI Based Personalized Coaching, Take Free trial today Start now

Download Now: Click Here for Free CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers. Recommended: What Will Be A Good Career Option For You? Understanding Yourself And The Industry. Read More



JEE Main 2022: Important Pointers

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

The JEE Main application process is underway. Applicants willing to register for session 1 can apply for the engineering entrance examination at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last date to apply online for Session 1 is today, April 5.

How To Plan During The Preparation Phase

Instead of diving into the books during these phase, stick to those materials studies during the year

Keep solving two to three sample papers beforehand to clear doubts

Go through the exam pattern of JEE Main 2022 to ensure that no section or topic is left out

Study and prepare a routine keeping sufficient time for JEE Main preparation, Class 12 board exams and rest

How To Plan After The Start Of CBSE Term 2 Exam