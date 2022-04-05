  • Home
The NTA has scheduled the engineering entrance exam on April 21, 24, 25, 29 and May 1, 4, so that there is no clash between the board exams and JEE Main. The CBSE term 2 Class 12 papers will begin on April 26 and end on June 15.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 5, 2022 12:59 pm IST

JEE Main 2022 Session 1 During Class 12th CBSE Term 2; Here's How Students Can Strategise
CBSE exams from April 26, JEE Main from April 21
New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session 1 will be held between CBSE term 2 exams. The JEE Main administering body, National Testing Agency (NTA) has scheduled the engineering entrance exam on April 21, 24, 25, 29 and May 1, 4, so that there is no clash between the board exams and JEE Main. The CBSE term 2 Class 12 papers will begin on April 26 and end on June 15. There is no direct clash between CBSE Class 12 term 2 board exams 2022 dates and JEE Main 2022 session 2 dates. However, students must be worried about how to manage both of them together during the same phase.

JEE Main 2022: Important Pointers

The JEE Main application process is underway. Applicants willing to register for session 1 can apply for the engineering entrance examination at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last date to apply online for Session 1 is today, April 5.

How To Plan During The Preparation Phase

  • Instead of diving into the books during these phase, stick to those materials studies during the year

  • Keep solving two to three sample papers beforehand to clear doubts

  • Go through the exam pattern of JEE Main 2022 to ensure that no section or topic is left out

  • Study and prepare a routine keeping sufficient time for JEE Main preparation, Class 12 board exams and rest

How To Plan After The Start Of CBSE Term 2 Exam

  • After CBSE term 2 exam starts, JEE Main session 1 aspirants must try to at least do mock tests daily

  • Keep revising notes

  • Self-evaluate after doing mocks and work on the weaknesses and brush the strengths

