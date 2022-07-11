JEE Main Result Declared, 14 Students Score A Perfect 100 Percentile
JEE Main 2022 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main 2022) result 2022 session 1. The candidates can download the JEE Main 2022 scorecard from the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Along with this NTA has also announced the topper's name and list. As many as 14 candidates have scored a perfect 100 percentile. The topper's name include 10 students from general category, 2 students from general-EWS category and 2 students from OBC-NCL category. JEE Main Result 2022 Session 1 Live Updates
The JEE Main 2022 toppers of the session 1 are-
|S.No.
|Application Number
|Candidate Name
|State
|NTA Score
|1
|220310171727
|Penikalapati Ravi Kishore
|Andhra Pradesh
|100
|2
|220310148283
|Sneha Pareek
|Assam
|100
|3
|220310136025
|Sarthak Maheshwari
|Haryana
|100
|4
|220310375520
|Kushagra Srivastava
|Jharkhand
|100
|5
|220310169764
|Mrinal Garg
|Punjab
|100
|6
|220310178049
|Dheeraj Kurukunds
|Telangana
|100
|7
|220310176916
|Rupesh Biyani
|Telangana
|100
|8
|220310183262
|Jasti Yashwanth V V S
|Telangana
|100
|9
|220310283661
|Aniket Chattopadhyay
|Telangana
|100
|10
|220310664374
|Sumitra Garg
|Uttar Pradesh
|100
|11
|220310172697
|Polisetty Karthikeya
|Andhra Pradesh
|100
|12
|220310119531
|Navya
|Rajasthan
|100
|13
|220310404438
|Koyyana Suhas
|Andhra Pradesh
|100
|14
|220310299448
|Boya Haren Sathvik
|Karnataka
|100
The JEE Main 2022 session 1 for paper 1 (BE, BTech) was conducted by NTA from June 24 to 30 2022. "A total number of 8,72,432 candidates were registered for JEE Main 2022 paper 1 exam. The examination was conducted at 588 test centers in 407 Cities including 17 cities outside India", NTA quoted in an official notification.