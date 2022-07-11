  • Home
JEE Main Result Declared, 14 Students Score A Perfect 100 Percentile

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main 2022) result 2022 session 1. The candidates can download the JEE Main 2022 scorecard from the official website.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Jul 11, 2022 11:51 am IST
New Delhi:

JEE Main 2022 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main 2022) result 2022 session 1. The candidates can download the JEE Main 2022 scorecard from the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Along with this NTA has also announced the topper's name and list. As many as 14 candidates have scored a perfect 100 percentile. The topper's name include 10 students from general category, 2 students from general-EWS category and 2 students from OBC-NCL category. JEE Main Result 2022 Session 1 Live Updates

The JEE Main 2022 toppers of the session 1 are-

S.No.Application NumberCandidate NameStateNTA Score
1220310171727Penikalapati Ravi KishoreAndhra Pradesh100
2220310148283Sneha PareekAssam100
3220310136025
Sarthak MaheshwariHaryana100
4220310375520
Kushagra SrivastavaJharkhand100
5220310169764
Mrinal GargPunjab100
6220310178049
Dheeraj KurukundsTelangana100
7220310176916Rupesh BiyaniTelangana
100
8220310183262
Jasti Yashwanth V V STelangana
100
9220310283661
Aniket ChattopadhyayTelangana
100
10220310664374Sumitra GargUttar Pradesh100
11220310172697Polisetty KarthikeyaAndhra Pradesh100
12220310119531
NavyaRajasthan100
13220310404438
Koyyana SuhasAndhra Pradesh100
14220310299448Boya Haren SathvikKarnataka100


The JEE Main 2022 session 1 for paper 1 (BE, BTech) was conducted by NTA from June 24 to 30 2022. "A total number of 8,72,432 candidates were registered for JEE Main 2022 paper 1 exam. The examination was conducted at 588 test centers in 407 Cities including 17 cities outside India", NTA quoted in an official notification.

JEE Main result
