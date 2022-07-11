JEE Main Result Declared, 14 Students Score A Perfect 100 Percentile

JEE Main 2022 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main 2022) result 2022 session 1. The candidates can download the JEE Main 2022 scorecard from the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Along with this NTA has also announced the topper's name and list. As many as 14 candidates have scored a perfect 100 percentile. The topper's name include 10 students from general category, 2 students from general-EWS category and 2 students from OBC-NCL category. JEE Main Result 2022 Session 1 Live Updates

The JEE Main 2022 toppers of the session 1 are-

S.No. Application Number Candidate Name State NTA Score 1 220310171727 Penikalapati Ravi Kishore Andhra Pradesh 100 2 220310148283 Sneha Pareek Assam 100 3 220310136025

Sarthak Maheshwari Haryana 100

4 220310375520

Kushagra Srivastava Jharkhand 100

5 220310169764

Mrinal Garg Punjab 100

6 220310178049

Dheeraj Kurukunds Telangana 100 7 220310176916 Rupesh Biyani Telangana

100

8 220310183262

Jasti Yashwanth V V S Telangana

100

9 220310283661

Aniket Chattopadhyay Telangana

100

10 220310664374 Sumitra Garg Uttar Pradesh 100

11 220310172697 Polisetty Karthikeya Andhra Pradesh 100 12 220310119531

Navya Rajasthan 100 13 220310404438

Koyyana Suhas Andhra Pradesh 100 14 220310299448 Boya Haren Sathvik Karnataka 100







The JEE Main 2022 session 1 for paper 1 (BE, BTech) was conducted by NTA from June 24 to 30 2022. "A total number of 8,72,432 candidates were registered for JEE Main 2022 paper 1 exam. The examination was conducted at 588 test centers in 407 Cities including 17 cities outside India", NTA quoted in an official notification.