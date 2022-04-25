  • Home
JEE Main 2022 Round 1 Application Process Ends Today

JEE Main 2022 Registration: The application process for the JEE Main session 1 will be closed today, April 25, 2022, on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Updated: Apr 25, 2022 9:08 am IST

JEE Main 2022 registration ends today
Image credit: Shutterstock
JEE Main 2022 Registration: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session 1 application process will be closed on Monday, April 25, 2022. The candidates who want to apply can do so on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2022 will be held in two sessions in June and July. While the first session of JEE Main 2022 will be held between June 20 and June 29, the second session will be held from July 21 to July 30. “The dates of Advance Intimation of Examination City, downloading of Admit Cards, and declaration of Result will be displayed on JEE (Main) portal in due course,” NTA on the official notice said.

JEE Main 2022 Application Form: Steps To Register For Session 1

1. Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in
2. Click on the link of ‘Registration for JEE Main 2022’ on the home page
3. Enter the application number and password to log in
4. Fill in the JEE Main 2022 application form
5. Upload all the required documents
6. Pay the online registration fee
7.Download and take a printout

While applying for the JEE Main 2022, candidates make sure that they are aware of the few structures of the exam. While the candidates from the general category are required to submit an application fee of Rs 600, for the candidates, the application fee of Rs 325 should be submitted while applying for the JEE Main 2022 session 1.

Though the candidates will be able to register themselves for JEE Main 2022 session 1 till 9 pm on April 25, The fee submission for the same can be done till 11.50 PM on the mentioned date.

Which Are The Top Private Medical Colleges With Low Fees? Check State-Wise List Here
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
Entrance Prep: Know The 10 Tips For Making Smart Notes
5 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
