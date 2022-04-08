JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Application Correction Window To Close Today

  • Home
JEE Main 2022: Candidates can make necessary changes in the information provided by them on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in with their credentials.

Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Apr 8, 2022 8:15 am IST
JEE Main 2022 session 1 will be held between June 20 and June 29.
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency will close the application correction window for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2022 session 1 on Friday, April 8. Candidates can make necessary changes in the information provided by them on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in with their credentials. The application correction facility was started from Wednesday, April 6.

During the correction window, candidates will be able to edit errors in the exam forms details including their name, address, educational qualifications and other related information.

JEE Main 2022 session 1 and 2 dates have been revised. JEE Main 2022 session 1 will now be conducted on June 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29, while session 2 on July 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30, 2022.

JEE Main 2022 Session 1: Steps To Edit Application Form

1. Go to the JEE Main 2022 official website jeemain.nta.nic.in and log in with your credentials
2. After login, click on the “JEE Main Correction in Application Form 2021 link” and proceed to make corrections
3. Carefully read the instructions and click on ‘Proceed’
4. Use the pen tool against each field to make any corrections required
5. After making all the necessary JEE Main corrections, click on the submit icon.

JEE Main session 1 was earlier scheduled to be held on April 21, 24, 25, 29, May 1, and 4, and session 2 from May 24 to 29.

