JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Application Correction Facility Begins

Image credit: shutterstock.com JEE Main 2022 session 1 correction facility will be available till April 8

JEE Main 2022: The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2022 session 1 application correction facility has been started from Wednesday, April 6. Candidates who want to make changes in the information provided by them will be able to edit the JEE Main 2022 application form by logging into the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in with their credentials.

