JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Application Correction Facility Begins

JEE Main 2022: The JEE Main 2022 session 1 correction facility will be available till April 8 after which the agency will issue admit cards

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Apr 6, 2022 7:03 pm IST | Source: Careers360

JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Application Correction Facility Begins
JEE Main 2022 session 1 correction facility will be available till April 8
Image credit: shutterstock.com

JEE Main 2022: The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2022 session 1 application correction facility has been started from Wednesday, April 6. Candidates who want to make changes in the information provided by them will be able to edit the JEE Main 2022 application form by logging into the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in with their credentials.

