JEE Main 2022: Session 1 Answer Key Expected Soon At Jeemain.nta.nic.in; How To Download

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 1 exam has been concluded successfully by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The session 1 of the JEE Main exam was conducted online as a computer-based test (CBT) from June 23 to 29, 2022. Now the students are waiting for the JEE Main answer key 2022.

Candidates who have appeared in the JEE 2022 can check and download the answer key from the official site at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Along with the JEE Main answer key, the NTA will also issue the candidate’s response sheet and question paper.

The NTA will also open the objection window for candidates to submit grievances against the JEE Main answer key 2022. The expert committee will overview the challenges received and release the final answer key thereafter. The result will be prepared by the authorities on behalf of the final answer key.

How to download the JEE Main 2022 answer key online?

Visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Click on the link that reads, “JEE Main 2022 answer key”. It will redirect you to the login page. Enter the required information and click on submit tab. The answer key will be displayed on the screen. Check the answer key and match the responses for self assessment.

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency has also announced to reopen the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2022 Session 2 (July 2022) application window. The decision has been made in view of the persistent demand from the student community. However, the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 application link will be active only after the declaration of JEE Main Session 1 (June 2022) result.