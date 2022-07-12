Not Happy With JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Result? Apply For JEE Main July Exam By Today

Last date to apply for JEE Main 2022 June exam is today

With the National Testing Agency (NTA) declaring the JEE Main session 1 result on Monday, July 11, many students might be unsatisfied with their scores. As two of the best NTA scores will be taken into consideration, engineering aspirants can register for JEE Main 2022 July session and appear for the test again. NTA has reopened the online registration portal for application of JEE Main July session. The last date to apply for IIT JEE Main 2022 application is today, July 12. Applicants who wish to register for the engineering entrance test can apply online at jeemain.nta.nic.in by 11:50 pm.

“The candidates who have applied and successfully paid the examination fee for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 and want to appear for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 2, are required to log in with their previous application number and password as provided in Session 1,” an NTA statement said.

“They may only choose the paper, medium of the examination, and cities for session 2 and pay the examination fees,” it added.

Steps To Fill The JEE Main Application Form 2022