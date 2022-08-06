JEE Main 2022 Result Today: How Is Cut-Off Determined? Check Last Five Years' Percentile

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check JEE Main 2022 expected cut-off

JEE Main 2022 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the result for the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2022 July session exam today, August 6. Along with the JEE Main 2022 result, the cut-off final answer key and merit list will also be released. The candidates who have appeared for the JEE Main 2022 session two can download the scorecard on the official websites- jeemain.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in using application number, date of birth. JEE Main 2022 Result Live

Latest: Use JEE Main 2022 Rank Predictor to predict your all India rank based on June Percentile. Use Now

Suggested: Try JEE Main 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances in Engineering colleges. Use Now

Don't Miss: Check JEE Main Cut off for Top IITs & NITs. Click here

B.Tech at UPES. Ranked #61 in NIRF, Grade A by NAAC, 50 LPA Highest CTC, 100% Placement. Apply Now

Last year, the JEE Main cut-off for the general category candidates varied between 87.89 to 100 percentile, EWS- 66.22 to 87.895, OBC- 68.02 to 87.89 percentile, SC- 46.88 to 87.89 percentile, ST- 34.67 to 87.84 percentile.

JEE Main 2022 Result: Criteria For Determining Cut-Off

The JEE Main 2022 cut-off is being determined on the basis of various factors including the difficulty level of papers, total number of candidates taking the exam, total number of seats available for admission and previous year cut-off trends. The cut-off marks are given in the form of normalised percentile scores, the candidates will get their all India rank based on their best scores.

JEE Main 2022 Result: Last Five Years' Cut-Off

JEE Main Cut-Off In 2020

UR- 90

EWS- 70

OBC- 72

SC- 50

ST- 39

2019

UR- 89

EWS- 78

OBC- 74

SC- 54

ST- 44

2018

UR- 74

OBC- 45

SC- 29

ST- 24

2017

UR- 81

OBC- 49

SC- 49

ST- 27.

JEE Main 2022 Result: Tie- Breaking Policy

In case of a tie, the candidate’s place on the merit list will be determined on the basis of a separate process. NTA will compare these marks and in the following order:

Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the Test, followed by

Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Mathematics in the Test, followed by.

The qualified candidates in JEE Main 2022 will be eligible for IIT JEE Advanced 2022 exam, the application process will commence from August 7. The JEE Advanced 2022 exam will be held on August 28.