NTA To Announce JEE Main 2022 Result Today

JEE Main 2022 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the result for Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) Session 1, or the June 2022 session today, July 10. JEE Main result 2022 will be announced today, NTA official told Careers360. The JEE Main 2022 result for both Paper 1 (BE and BTech) and Paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning) once released, candidates can download the scorecard on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Register here for JEE Main 2022 result updates, date, time, direct link, cut-off marks.

Along with the result, NTA will also release the JEE main 2022 merit list containing toppers' name. The JEE Main 2022 cut-off will also be released for general category, reserved category candidates- SC/ ST/ OBC. To download JEE Main 2022 scorecard, candidates need to use the log-in credentials- roll number and date of birth. JEE Main 2022 scorecard once released, will appear on the screen. Download, and take a print out for further references.

The JEE Main 2022 marks will be calculated on the basis of NTA's marking scheme. The candidates will be awarded four marks for each correct answer and one mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. The aspirants will get shortlisted for JEE Advanced 2022 on the basis of JEE Main 2022 rank and final cut-off and will not use raw marks as scored by candidates.

The JEE Main 2022 result will be available on the websites- jeemain.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in, nta.ac.in.