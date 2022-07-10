NTA To Announce JEE Main 2022 Result Today

JEE Main 2022 Result: JEE Main result 2022 will be announced after 3 PM today. Download scorecard at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jul 10, 2022 12:43 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
JEE Main Result 2022 Live: NTA To Declare JEE Main June Session 1 Result Today; Cut-Off Ranks, Colleges
JEE Main 2022 Application For July Session 2 Ends Today
JEE Main 2022 Result Updates: NTA June Session Result Likely By July 9; Link At Jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Direct Link To Apply
NTA Likely To Announce JEE Main Result 2022 By Tomorrow: Official
NTA JEE Session 2 Exam From July 21: Check Ebook On JEE Main 2022 June Shift Complete Analysis
NTA To Announce JEE Main 2022 Result Today
Check JEE Main 2022 result at jeemain.nta.nic.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

JEE Main 2022 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the result for Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) Session 1, or the June 2022 session today, July 10. JEE Main result 2022 will be announced today, NTA official told Careers360. The JEE Main 2022 result for both Paper 1 (BE and BTech) and Paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning) once released, candidates can download the scorecard on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Register here for JEE Main 2022 result updates, date, time, direct link, cut-off marks.

Suggested: Try JEE Main 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances in Engineering colleges. Use Now
Latest: Predict your JEE Main 2022 Percentile out of 300 score using JEE Main Rank Predictor . Use Now
Don't Miss: JEE Main Cut off for IITs & NITs, Check Now

For Session 2: Just Study 32% of the JEE Main syllabus and Score up to 100% (Based on June'22 Session) . Download Now

Along with the result, NTA will also release the JEE main 2022 merit list containing toppers' name. The JEE Main 2022 cut-off will also be released for general category, reserved category candidates- SC/ ST/ OBC. To download JEE Main 2022 scorecard, candidates need to use the log-in credentials- roll number and date of birth. JEE Main 2022 scorecard once released, will appear on the screen. Download, and take a print out for further references.

The JEE Main 2022 marks will be calculated on the basis of NTA's marking scheme. The candidates will be awarded four marks for each correct answer and one mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. The aspirants will get shortlisted for JEE Advanced 2022 on the basis of JEE Main 2022 rank and final cut-off and will not use raw marks as scored by candidates.

The JEE Main 2022 result will be available on the websites- jeemain.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in, nta.ac.in.

Click here for more Education News
JEE Main result JEE Main 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main Result 2022 Live: NTA To Declare JEE Main June Session 1 Result Today; Cut-Off Ranks, Colleges
Live | JEE Main Result 2022 Live: NTA To Declare JEE Main June Session 1 Result Today; Cut-Off Ranks, Colleges
BITSAT Result 2022 Out: Direct Link; Steps to Check
BITSAT Result 2022 Out: Direct Link; Steps to Check
Rain: Telangana Declares Three-Day Holiday For Educational Institutions
Rain: Telangana Declares Three-Day Holiday For Educational Institutions
CUET UG 2022 Date Sheet, Exam City Soon; How To Check
CUET UG 2022 Date Sheet, Exam City Soon; How To Check
Jawaharlal Nehru University To Bring Back Deprivation Point Model For PhD Students: Vice Chancellor Santishree
Jawaharlal Nehru University To Bring Back Deprivation Point Model For PhD Students: Vice Chancellor Santishree
.......................... Advertisement ..........................