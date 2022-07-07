JEE Main 2022 Result: NTA Drops 4 Questions From Answer Key; How It Will Impact Merit List

NTA Drops 4 Questions From JEE Main 2022 Answer Key

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2022 final answer key of paper 1, or the BE, BTech paper. The NTA has dropped four questions from the JEE Main 2022 question paper. The four questions were asked in different shifts of JEE Main 2022. Also, NTA while issuing the JEE Main answer key on Wednesday, July 6, has also said that one of the questions in JEE Main 2022 shift 1 conducted on June 24 has two right answers. According to NTA's policy, for dropped questions, percent equivalence is calculated only on remaining questions and not including the dropped questions.

As per the JEE Main 2022 marking scheme, in case a question has two correct answers and the candidate has chosen either one answer, full marks will be awarded in both cases.

“If more than one option is found to be correct then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options. If all options are found to be correct then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question," NTA said.

It also added that if none of the options is found correct or a question is wrong or question is dropped then percent equivalent will be calculated on remaining questions whether attempted or not attempted.

Description of Dropped Questions In JEE Main 2022 Final Answer Key

June 24, Shift 1

Question ID - 101628

June 26, Shift 1

Question ID - 101020

June 29, Shift 2

Question ID - 501111

Question ID - 501121

Question With Two Correct Answers

June 24, Shift 2

Question ID: 1382 Correct answer: 1221 or 1222