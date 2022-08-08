JEE Main 2022 Result: Meet The Toppers; Cut-Off Here

Image credit: shutterstock.com Meet the toppers of JEE Main 2022

JEE Main 2022 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) session two exam 2022 today, August 6. This year, a total of 24 students secured 100 percentile. NTA has also released the cut-off category wise, the cut-off for general category candidates varied between 88.44 and 100 percentile, Gen-PWD- 0.003 to 88.40, EWS- 66.11 to 88.40, SC- 43.08 to 88.40, ST- 26.77 to 88.40. JEE Main 2022 Result LIVE | Story Of Topper Sneha Pareek | Kushagra Srivastava

JEE Main Result 2022: Meet The Toppers

Shrenik Mohan Sakala Navya Sarthak Maheshwari Krishna Sharma Parth Bhardwaj Sneha Pareek Arudeep Kumar Mrinal Garg Penikalapati Ravi Kishore Polisetty Karthikeya Rupesh Biyani Dheeraj Kurukunda Jasti Yashwanth V V S Busa Siva Naga Venkata Aditya Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil Aniket Chattopadhyay Boya Haren Sathvik Menda Hima Vamsi Kushagra Srivastava Koyyana Suhas Kanishk Sharma Mayank Motwani Palli Jalajakshi Saumitra Garg

JEE Main 2022 result is available on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in, the candidates can download scorecard using application number, date of birth. Along with the JEE Main 2022 result, the cut-off and final answer key has also been released.

To download the JEE Main 2022 scorecard, candidates need to click on the official websites- jeemain.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in. Log in with the required login details- application number, date of birth. JEE Main 2022 scorecard will be displayed on the screen, download and take a print out for future use.

JEE Main July 2022 was conducted between July 25 and July 30. The top 2.5 lakh students qualified in JEE Main 2022 can apply for JEE Advanced. The online application process will be held from August 7 to 11, the candidates can apply at jeeadv.ac.in. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will conduct the JEE Advanced 2022 examination on August 28.