JEE Main 2022 Result: Meet The Toppers; Cut-Off Here

JEE Main 2022 Result: This year, a total of 24 students secured 100 percentile.

JEE Main 2022 Result: Meet The Toppers; Cut-Off Here
Meet the toppers of JEE Main 2022
JEE Main 2022 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) session two exam 2022 today, August 6. This year, a total of 24 students secured 100 percentile. NTA has also released the cut-off category wise, the cut-off for general category candidates varied between 88.44 and 100 percentile, Gen-PWD- 0.003 to 88.40, EWS- 66.11 to 88.40, SC- 43.08 to 88.40, ST- 26.77 to 88.40. JEE Main 2022 Result LIVE | Story Of Topper Sneha Pareek | Kushagra Srivastava

JEE Main Result 2022: Meet The Toppers

  1. Shrenik Mohan Sakala
  2. Navya
  3. Sarthak Maheshwari
  4. Krishna Sharma
  5. Parth Bhardwaj
  6. Sneha Pareek
  7. Arudeep Kumar
  8. Mrinal Garg
  9. Penikalapati Ravi Kishore
  10. Polisetty Karthikeya
  11. Rupesh Biyani
  12. Dheeraj Kurukunda
  13. Jasti Yashwanth V V S
  14. Busa Siva Naga Venkata Aditya
  15. Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil
  16. Aniket Chattopadhyay
  17. Boya Haren Sathvik
  18. Menda Hima Vamsi
  19. Kushagra Srivastava
  20. Koyyana Suhas
  21. Kanishk Sharma
  22. Mayank Motwani
  23. Palli Jalajakshi
  24. Saumitra Garg

JEE Main 2022 result is available on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in, the candidates can download scorecard using application number, date of birth. Along with the JEE Main 2022 result, the cut-off and final answer key has also been released.

To download the JEE Main 2022 scorecard, candidates need to click on the official websites- jeemain.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in. Log in with the required login details- application number, date of birth. JEE Main 2022 scorecard will be displayed on the screen, download and take a print out for future use.

JEE Main July 2022 was conducted between July 25 and July 30. The top 2.5 lakh students qualified in JEE Main 2022 can apply for JEE Advanced. The online application process will be held from August 7 to 11, the candidates can apply at jeeadv.ac.in. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will conduct the JEE Advanced 2022 examination on August 28.

