JEE Main 2022 Result Awaited; IIT Cut-Offs For BTech In Computer Science And Engineering From Last Year

JoSAA cut-off for CSE last year

With the JEE Main 2022 session 1 and session 2 exams being over, candidates who appeared for the exam are now waiting for the NTA JEE Main 2022 result. The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) grant admission on the basis of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates scoring high marks and placed in the top ranks in JEE Main become eligible to apply for JEE Advanced.

BTech in Computer Science is one of the most sought-after programmes in engineering. Candidates who want to take admission to BTech in Computer Science will have to participate in the counselling conducted by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). The JoSAA counselling registration begins after the JEE Advanced exam. JoSAA conducts counselling for the NITs, Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other Government-Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

Last year, six rounds of counselling were held and given below are the ranks at which the IITs closed admission to Computer Science and Engineering. The ranks given are for open, gender-neutral seats only. The cut-off ranks for reserved seats and seats for women and differently-abled candidates are different. These are closing ranks for unreserved categories in the first round of JoSAA counselling 2021.

BTech in Computer Science Cut-Offs for IITs Last Year