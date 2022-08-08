Image credit: ntaresults.nic.in JEE Main 2022 Result For Session 2 Out

JEE Main Result: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main result has been announced. The jeemain.nta.nic.in website is hosting the JEE Main July 2022 session result. To access and download the JEE Main result 2022, candidates will be required to submit their application numbers and dates of birth. JEE Main 2022 result scorecard for BE, BTech (Paper 1) and BArch, BPlanning (Paper 2) exams has been issued for the candidates who appeared for the test between July 25 and July 30. JEE Mains Result LIVE

JEE Main result 2022 has mention of details including the percentile scores of NTA and the candidate’s all India rank. The result of JEE Main will decide the candidates’ eligibility for JEE Advanced 2022.

JEE Main Result 2022: How To Download

Go to the NTA JEE Main website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Scroll down to the ‘Candidate Activity’ section

Click on the designated JEE Main result link

On the next window, insert JEE Main application number and date of birth

Submit and download JEE Main 2022 result

JEE Mains 2022 Result: Credentials Required

Application number

Date of birth

Password

NTA has activated two links to download and access the JEE Main result 2022. The JEE Main result has been declared after considering the objections raised by the candidates in the JEE Main Paper 1 and Paper 2 answer key.

NTA JEE Main Result 2022: Direct Link 1

NTA JEE Main 2022 Result: Direct Link 2