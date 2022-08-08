  • Home
The candidates can download the JEE Main result from the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. The candidates are required to submit their application numbers and dates of birth to download the JEE Main scorecard.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 8, 2022 6:24 am IST
Image credit: ntaresults.nic.in

JEE Main Result: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main result has been announced. The jeemain.nta.nic.in website is hosting the JEE Main July 2022 session result. To access and download the JEE Main result 2022, candidates will be required to submit their application numbers and dates of birth. JEE Main 2022 result scorecard for BE, BTech (Paper 1) and BArch, BPlanning (Paper 2) exams has been issued for the candidates who appeared for the test between July 25 and July 30. JEE Mains Result LIVE

Suggested: Try JEE Main 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances in NIT/IIIT/GFTI and Private Engineering colleges. Use Now

Don't Miss: Check JEE Main Cut off for Top IITs & NITs.  Click here
JEE Main result 2022 has mention of details including the percentile scores of NTA and the candidate’s all India rank. The result of JEE Main will decide the candidates’ eligibility for JEE Advanced 2022.

JEE Main Result 2022: How To Download

  • Go to the NTA JEE Main website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

  • Scroll down to the ‘Candidate Activity’ section

  • Click on the designated JEE Main result link

  • On the next window, insert JEE Main application number and date of birth

  • Submit and download JEE Main 2022 result

JEE Mains 2022 Result: Credentials Required

  • Application number

  • Date of birth

  • Password

NTA has activated two links to download and access the JEE Main result 2022. The JEE Main result has been declared after considering the objections raised by the candidates in the JEE Main Paper 1 and Paper 2 answer key.

NTA JEE Main Result 2022: Direct Link 1

NTA JEE Main 2022 Result: Direct Link 2

