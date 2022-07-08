NTA Likely To Announce JEE Main Result 2022 By Tomorrow: Official

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download JEE Main 2022 scorecard at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main Result 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2022) by Saturday, July 9. Sources in NTA told Careers360, "JEE Main 2022 result is ready, and the result link is expected to be activated by tomorrow." Once released, candidates can download the scorecard for the Paper 1 (BE and BTech) and Paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning) on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main 2022 Result Live Updates

NTA earlier released the provisional final answer key of JEE Main Paper 1 (BE and BTech) on July 6, candidates can check and download the answer key on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To check JEE Main 2022 result on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in, candidates need to use the application number and date of birth. JEE Main 2022 scorecard will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further references.

The cut-off for JEE Main 2022 session 1 is likely to be around 75 per cent marks this year, while the SC/ST/PWD categories need to score a minimum of 65 per cent marks in aggregate. Meanwhile, the JEE Main registration process for session 2 will be closed on July 9. JEE Main session 2 will be held from July 21 to July 30.