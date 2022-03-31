Last Date To Register For JEE Main 2022 Today

Image credit: shutterstock.com JEE Main 2022 session 1 will be held from April 21

JEE Main 2022 Application: National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the JEE Main 2022 application form portal today. The JEE Main online application process which started from March 1 will end today, March 31. Applicants who wish to register for the engineering entrance test can apply online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main 2022 will be conducted in two rounds- first between April 21 and May 4, and the second session from May 24 to May 29.

The choice of exam cities will be displayed to the candidates based on the permanent and present address filled during registration. While filling the JEE Main 2022 application form online, applicants must keep in mind that the correction window to modify and edit the registration form will not be available. No correction facility will be given at any stage under any circumstances, NTA said earlier.

Steps to fill the JEE Main Application Form 2022

Visit the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in Register by filling in the email address and mobile phone number. Filling in the online application will generate an “application number”. Make a note of that. Using the system generated registration or application number, complete the JEE Main 2022 application form Upload scanned documents including photograph and signature Pay the application fee online Submit the JEE Main application Download, save and print the confirmation page.

Candidates are required to keep ready a few important items - scanned copy of photograph and signature (as per the prescribed specifications), bank account details, education qualification certificates before filling the application form. Candidates must apply online and pay the fee on or before the deadline.