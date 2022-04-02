JEE Main 2022 Registrations Underway At Jeemain.nta.nic.in; Check Details On Exam Mode, Paper Pattern

Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main 2022 session 1 will be held between April 21 and May 4.

JEE Main 2022: The registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 is underway. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main 2022 application form on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. The online registration for JEE Main session 1 will end on April 5.

This year, the NTA has introduced many changes to JEE application and the overall exam process. The test will be conducted in two sessions. JEE Main 2022 session 1 will be held on April 21, April 24, April 25, April 29, May 1 and May 4.

While filling the JEE Main 2022 application form online, applicants must keep in mind that the correction window to modify and edit the registration form will not be available. No correction facility will be given at any stage under any circumstances, NTA said.

JEE Main 2022: How To Register

Visit the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Register by filling in the email address and mobile phone number. Filling in the online application will generate an “application number”. Make a note of that. Using the system generated registration or application number, complete the JEE Main 2022 application form. Upload scanned documents including photograph and signature. Pay the application fee online. Submit the JEE Main application. Download, save and print the confirmation page.

JEE Main 2022: Exam Mode

JEE Main 2022 will be held in Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu in addition to Hindi, English, and Gujarati, the official statement said. It must be noted that the candidates will have to choose the mode of question paper while filling out the JEE Mains application form. Do not forget to select the language mode when filling out the form. The option to change the mode of the exam will not be available afterwards, so candidates must remember not to miss it.

JEE Main 2022: Paper Pattern

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has said that the optional questions introduced last year will continue in JEE Main 2022 but this year, there is a change – these questions will have negative marking.

The JEE Main 2022 question paper will have two sections for each subject. In section A, there will be 20 mandatory multiple-choice questions but in section B, there will be 10 numerical questions, from which students need to answer only five.

“For Paper 1 and Part-I of Paper 2, each Subject will have two sections. Section A will be of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) and Section B will contain Questions whose answers are to be filled in as a numerical value. In Section B, candidates have to attempt any 05 (five) questions out of 10,” the NTA said.

“There will be negative marking for both Section A and Section B. For each question in Section B, enter the correct integer value of the answer using the mouse and the on-screen virtual numeric keypad in the place designated to enter the answer. For Section B, the answer should be rounded off to the nearest Integer,” it added.

To rationalize syllabus cut by different boards, the NTA had introduced optional questions in JEE Main last year.

Though state and central boards are conducting Class 12 final exams this year, many of these exams will be in reduced syllabi, and optional questions will continue in JEE Main 2022.