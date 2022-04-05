JEE Main 2022: Registration Process, Paper Analysis Of Previous Year

The registration process for JEE Main 2022 will be concluded on April 5, 2022

JEE Main 2022 session 1 will be conducted on April 21, April 24, April 25, April 29, May 1 and May 4 by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The application process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 will be concluded today, April 5. Aspirants can visit the website jeemain.nta.nic.in. for registering themselves.

JEE Main 2022 will be held in multiple languages such as Hindi, English, Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu and Gujarati.

JEE Main 2022: How To Apply For The Exam

1. Visit the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

2. Register by filling in the email address and

mobile phone number.

3. Filling in the online application will generate

an “application number”. Make a note of that.

4. Using the system generated registration or

application number, complete the JEE Main 2022 application form

5. Upload scanned documents including photographs

and signature

6. Pay the application fee online

7. Submit the JEE Main application

8. Download, save and print the confirmation page.

Amid the ongoing registration process, the candidates are drawing up for the JEE Main to secure their desired score. This time, every student needs to practice last years’ papers and they have to get accustomed to the difficulty level of the JEE.

JEE Main 2022: February (Session 1) Paper Analysis Of Last Year

The JEE Main 2021 was held from February 23 to 26 with two shifts each day- 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm. Most of the questions were extracted from NCERT and were closely based on NCERT concepts. Take a look at day-wise paper analysis from JEE Main 2021.

Day 1- The first day of the February 2021 session of JEE 2021 had “moderately tough” questions. In terms of the order of difficulty, Chemistry was easiest followed by Physics and Mathematics in the first shift. A student who appeared for JEE Main 2021, session 1, day 1 said, "easy to moderate level with some good questions interspersed here and there". Most of the questions were either directly taken from NCERT or were closely based on NCERT concepts. While students associated with FIITJEE termed the paper as a “balanced” one with questions covering topics of CBSE Class 11 and Class 12 syllabus.

Day 2- In JEE Main 2021 day 2, the Mathematics section was found to be moderately tough and the Chemistry section was easier in both shifts. The paper was majorly based on Class 11 and 12 CBSE board exams syllabi, said Mr Ramesh Batlish, FITJEE expert.

Day 3- On day 3, The overall paper of BTech in JEE Main 2021 was of moderate level. According to Ajay Kumar Sharma, National Academic Director (Engineering), Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL): “It was balanced and almost all topics were covered in every subject and the students were able to complete in the given timeline.” The questions, as per students’ analysis who appeared for the engineering entrance test on Day 3 of session 1, were “Easy To Moderate”. In terms of the order of difficulty, Physics was easiest followed by Mathematics and Chemistry.

Day 4- The February session of JEE Main 2021 concluded on February 26 with the last set of BTech papers. The questions were mostly based on the NCERT books. The difficulty level of the paper has been analysed as easy to moderate.