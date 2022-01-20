  • Home
JEE Main 2022 Registration Likely Soon; Check Old Syllabus, Question Papers

JEE Mains 2022: The National Testing Agency is likely to begin registration for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 soon. The information bulletin for JEE Main 2022 will be released at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Education | Updated: Jan 20, 2022 4:14 pm IST

JEE Mains 2022 registration is expected to begin soon (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

JEE Mains 2022: The National Testing Agency is likely to begin registration for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 soon. The information bulletin for JEE Main 2022 will be released at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The Engineering entrance test, like last year, is expected to be conducted four times this year.

Latest: Apply to these TOP institutions with your JEE Main score - Check List here  

JEE Main 2021 exam dates were announced in December, 2020. While the test was held four times for BTech aspirants, for BArch and BPlanning aspirants, the test is held twice a year.

Candidates preparing for JEE Main 2022 can download last year’s syllabus from jeemain.nta.nic.in. Any change to the syllabus will be notified by the agency in the exam notification and the information bulletin.

To download old question papers of JEE Main, candidates can go to nta.ac.in and click on the ‘Downloads’ section.

Candidates can appear for one or multiple sessions of JEE Main. If they take the exam more than once, their best scores will be considered for the merit list.

Last year, to rationalize the syllabus reduction done by different boards, students were given optional questions with no negative marking in the test. Since many boards have cut board exam syllabus this year as well, the NTA may include optional questions this year as well.

