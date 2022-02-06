JEE Main 2022 Registration: Keep These Documents Ready

Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main 2022 registration will begin soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in (representational)

JEE Main 2022: For admission to Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and other Engineering colleges, the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main. The exam is conducted four times a year for Engineering aspirants and for Architecture and Planning aspirants, the test is held twice a year. Registration for the test is likely to begin soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Last year, the first session was conducted in February.

Before applying for JEE Main 2022, candidates should download the information bulletin from the exam website and read eligibility criteria carefully. They should also keep all the required documents ready.

As per the JEE Main 2021 information bulletin, these are the documents required during registration:

Photograph Signature Category certificate (if applicable) PwD certificate (if applicable)

In addition to these, candidates should also keep their Class 10, 12 mark sheets and a valid photo ID proof ready.

JEE Main Exam Pattern

As per last year's exam pattern, the JEE Main 2022 paper should consist of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and numerical questions. For every correct answer, four marks will be awarded and for every incorrect answer, one mark will be deducted. For answers with a numeric value – four marks will be awarded for every correct answer and 0 marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer. The total marks for JEE Main last year were 300.

The BArch and BPlanning paper will be held for multiple choice questions and numerical questions. The BArch paper, or Paper 2A, of JEE Main exam will have three sections including, Mathematics, Aptitude Test and Drawing. The BPlanning paper, or Paper 2B, of JEE Main exam will comprise of Mathematics, Aptitude Test and Planning-based questions.