The NTA JEE Main 2022 application form is available at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 exam twice, the application process for which has been started. As per the schedule released by the NTA, the first session of JEE Main 2022 will be held in April while the second session has been scheduled to be conducted in May.

Candidates who wish to apply for JEE Main 2022 Session can register themselves on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. The NTA JEE Main 2022 application form is available in online mode only from March 1 till March 31 (up to 5 pm).

The NTA has notified that the JEE Main 2022 application form correction facility will not be provided to students. Therefore, students should fill the JEE Main application form 2022 carefully.