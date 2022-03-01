  • Home
Live

JEE Main 2022 Live: Registration Begins At Jeemain.nta.nic.in; Exams In April, May

JEE Main 2022: Candidates who wish to apply for JEE Main 2022 Session can register themselves on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Education | Written By rashi.hardaha | Updated: Mar 1, 2022 7:34 pm IST | Source: Careers360

The NTA JEE Main 2022 application form is available at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 exam twice, the application process for which has been started. As per the schedule released by the NTA, the first session of JEE Main 2022 will be held in April while the second session has been scheduled to be conducted in May.

Candidates who wish to apply for JEE Main 2022 Session can register themselves on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. The NTA JEE Main 2022 application form is available in online mode only from March 1 till March 31 (up to 5 pm).

The NTA has notified that the JEE Main 2022 application form correction facility will not be provided to students. Therefore, students should fill the JEE Main application form 2022 carefully.

Live updates

JEE Main 2022: As per the schedule released by the NTA, the first session of JEE Main 2022 will be held in April while the second session has been scheduled to be conducted in May.

07:34 PM IST
March 1, 2022

Will JEE be held 4 times in 2022?

This year, NTA will not conduct JEE Main four times. JEE Main 2022 will be held twice, the first in April and the second in May.



07:26 PM IST
March 1, 2022

JEE Mains 2022 Eligibility Criteria

As per JEE Mains 2022 eligibility criteria, there is no age limit for the candidates. “The candidates who have passed the class 12/equivalent examination in 2020, 2021, or appearing in 2022 irrespective of their age can appear in JEE (Main) 2022 examination,” the NTA said.

“However, the candidates may be required to fulfill the age criteria of the Institute(s) in which they are desirous of taking admission,” it further said.

07:20 PM IST
March 1, 2022

JEE Mains nta nic in 2022: In which month JEE Mains held 2022?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct JEE Main 2022 twice. The first session of JEE Main 2022 will be held in April while the second session has been scheduled to be conducted in May.

07:18 PM IST
March 1, 2022

JEE Main Registration Fee

The JEE Main registration fee will be required to be paid online. 

JEE Main Registration Fee (Source: jeemain.nta.nic.in)

07:08 PM IST
March 1, 2022

JEE Mains .nta.nic.in Dates

While announcing the JEE Main 2022 dates, NTA said that the first session will be held between April 16 and April 21, while the second session will be held from May 24 to May 29.


06:57 PM IST
March 1, 2022

JEE Main 2022 Application Start Date

The application for JEE Main 2022 will start from today, March 1 and will continue till March 31. Candidates can apply online at Jeemain.nta.nic.in.

06:53 PM IST
March 1, 2022

JEE Main 2022 In Two Session; What Students Are Saying

Saying that the decision of holding JEE Main 2022 in two sessions is not fair, a student said: "@DG_NTA you are really playing with student future.. To just complete your work you put student life at stake.. If you want two attempts okh.But then there should be proper gap. Don't play with students."

06:49 PM IST
March 1, 2022

JEE Mains 2021 Exam Date Announced; What's New

JEE Main 2022 Date: Optional questions introduced last year will continue in JEE Main 2022 but this year, there is a change – these questions will have negative marking.


06:46 PM IST
March 1, 2022

Www.jeemain.nta.nic Dates Announced

JEE Main 2022 Dates: The first session of JEE Main 2022 will be held in April while the second session has been scheduled to be conducted in May.


