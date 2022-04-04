JEE Main 2022 Registration: Application Process Ends Tomorrow; Check Preparation Strategy, Exam Pattern

Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main 2022 application process ends tomorrow at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2022 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 on Tuesday, April 5. The engineering aspirants who want to apply for the JEE Mains 2022 can register themselves online through the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in till 9:50 pm tomorrow.

This year, the NTA has introduced many changes to JEE Main 2022 application and the overall exam process. The test will be conducted in two sessions. JEE Main 2022 session 1 will be held on April 21, April 24, April 25, April 29, May 1 and May 4.

While filling the JEE Main 2022 application form online, applicants must keep in mind that the correction window to modify and edit the registration form will not be available. No correction facility will be given at any stage under any circumstances, the NTA said.

JEE Main 2022: Exam Mode

JEE Main 2022 will be held in Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu in addition to Hindi, English, and Gujarati, the official statement said. It must be noted that the candidates will have to choose the mode of question paper while filling out the JEE Mains application form. Do not forget to select the language mode when filling out the form. The option to change the mode of the exam will not be available afterwards, so candidates must remember not to miss it.

JEE Main 2022: Paper Pattern

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has said that the optional questions introduced last year will continue in JEE Main 2022 but this year, there is a change – these questions will have negative marking.

The JEE Main 2022 question paper will have two sections for each subject. In section A, there will be 20 mandatory multiple-choice questions but in section B, there will be 10 numerical questions, from which students need to answer only five.

“For Paper 1 and Part-I of Paper 2, each Subject will have two sections. Section A will be of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) and Section B will contain Questions whose answers are to be filled in as a numerical value. In Section B, candidates have to attempt any 05 (five) questions out of 10,” the NTA said.

“There will be negative marking for both Section A and Section B. For each question in Section B, enter the correct integer value of the answer using the mouse and the on-screen virtual numeric keypad in the place designated to enter the answer. For Section B, the answer should be rounded off to the nearest Integer,” it added.

To rationalize syllabus cut by different boards, the NTA had introduced optional questions in JEE Main last year.

Though state and central boards are conducting Class 12 final exams this year, many of these exams will be in reduced syllabi, and optional questions will continue in JEE Main 2022.

JEE Main 2022: Preparation Strategy For Candidates

Remain focused and maintain a positive attitude while studying Develop speed by solving quizzes/Mock Tests of JEE Main level problems with time management Speed and accuracy will be the key to success in JEE Main Practice sample papers that will give a fair idea about the pattern of questions and help one improve time management. Solve the Previous year’s JEE/AIEEE papers for understanding the level of questions asked. Remember it is the quality of time spent and not the quantity alone. Hence, take short breaks of five to ten minutes after every one or two hours of serious study. Relax completely at the time of taking a break Practice meditation to develop inner calm, poise, confidence and power of concentration. These matter a lot and will help one on the day of examination Don’t get overstressed. Five to six hours of sleep every night is a must, especially three-four days before JEE Main 2022 for physical and mental fitness. Relaxation exercises may help to regain freshness. Avoid over-sleeping during the day If one has the right attitude required towards preparation for the JEE Main, then even an average student can crack it.

JEE Main 2022 is conducted for the candidates seeking undergraduate admission to institutions including at Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs) in engineering and architectural courses across the country. Based on the performances in JEE Main, the top-scores will be eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2022.