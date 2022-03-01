  • Home
JEE Main 2022 Eligibility Criteria Announced; Registration Begins Soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has updated the website for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022, jeemain.nta.nic.in, and released eligibility criteria for the test.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Mar 1, 2022 2:23 pm IST

JEE Main 2022 Eligibility Criteria Announced; Registration Begins Soon
JEE Main 2022 eligibility criteria announced
Image credit: Shutterstock

JEE Main 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has updated the website for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022, jeemain.nta.nic.in, and released eligibility criteria for the test. The entrance test this year will be conducted twice, instead of four times, according to reports. The registration process will begin soon.

The NTA has not released the information bulletin for JEE Main 2022 yet.

As per JEE Main 2022 eligibility criteria, there is no age limit for the candidates. “The candidates who have passed the class 12/equivalent examination in 2020, 2021, or appearing in 2022 irrespective of their age can appear in JEE (Main) 2022 examination,” the NTA said.

“However, the candidates may be required to fulfill the age criteria of the Institute(s) in which they are desirous of taking admission,” it further said.

The NTA has also released a list of qualifying examinations for the undergraduate engineering entrance examination.

“Candidates who passed the Class 12/equivalent examination in 2019 or before as well as those who will appear in such examination in 2023 or later are not eligible to appear in JEE (Main) 2022,” the agency said.

According to a PTI report, JEE Main 2022 dates are likely to be announced next week.

JEE Main is a national-level entrance examination which is used by National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other government and private engineering colleges.

The top 2.5 lakh candidates who clear the test can sit for JEE Advanced, the IIT Admission test.

IIT Bombay will conduct JEE Advanced 2022. Date and time for the test has been announced at jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Main Dates
